  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03/18 04:08:12 am EDT
1.65 HKD   +8.55%
05:20aConstruction has resumed at 95% of China Evergrande projects, unit says
RE
04/01Asian Stock Markets Choppy on China Economy, Ukraine Outlook
MT
04/01Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Up 0.2% in Late Rally
MT
Construction has resumed at 95% of China Evergrande projects, unit says

04/02/2022 | 05:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A unit of troubled property developer China Evergrande Group said construction work has resumed at 95% of Evergrande's projects across the country as of late March.

Evergrande has resumed work at 734 developments in all of China as of March 27, including 424 projects recovering to normal construction levels, according to a post on Saturday on the official WeChat of the developer's Pearl River Delta business unit. The post did not give a figure for Evergrande's total number of developments.

Evergrande is the world's most indebted property developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. It is struggling to repay bondholders, banks, suppliers, and deliver homes to buyers, epitomising a bloated industry suffering from the Chinese government's deleveraging campaign.

Evergrande will "continue to maintain the normal construction of the projects in order to deliver the buildings to the owners with guaranteed quality and quantity at all costs," according to the post.

Company Chairman Hui Ka Yan has pledged multiple times since 2021 that the company would resume construction work at full steam to ensure home deliveries.

Hui told staff in February that the company aimed to deliver 600,000 apartments in 2022, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter and media reports.

"With the strong support from the provincial government, Evergrande's Pearl River Delta business worked to accelerate the resumption of work and production," Pearl River Delta said in the WeChat post.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou in Shanghai and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Financials
Sales 2021 515 B 65 793 M 65 793 M
Net income 2021 22 983 M 2 934 M 2 934 M
Net Debt 2021 526 B 67 193 M 67 193 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 787 M 2 781 M 2 781 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.77%2 781
VONOVIA SE-10.93%37 030
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.4.55%36 181
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-7.07%14 501
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-17.55%13 358
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-13.67%13 312