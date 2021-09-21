Copper prices hover near 1-month low on Evergrande debt crisis

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Prices of copper, used widely in the
power and construction industries, were trading near a one-month
low on Tuesday as a debt crisis at China developer Evergrande
Group spurred a sell-off across markets and stoked worries over
global demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.3% to $9,063 a tonne by 0337 GMT, but was hovering
near its lowest level since Aug. 20 hit in the previous session
of $8,975 a tonne. The contract lost 4.8% so far this month.
Global stock markets grappled with contagion fears, sparked
by troubles at China Evergrande as growing risks the property
giant could default on its massive debt pile prompted investors
to flee riskier assets.
Chinese markets are closed for a holiday and will reopen on
Wednesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The global world refined copper market showed a deficit of
90,000 tonnes in June, compared with a surplus of 4,000 tonnes
in the prior month, the International Copper Study Group said in
its latest monthly bulletin.
* Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer,
said on Monday its Stolberg copper products plant in Germany
will start resuming some production on Nov. 1.
* Two trains operated by Russian aluminium giant Rusal
collided in Guinea's capital Conakry on
Monday, killing at least one person and injuring several others,
according to witness accounts and footage on social media.
* LME aluminium was almost flat at $2,864 a tonne,
nickel eased 0.1% to $19,035 a tonne, zinc
advanced 0.3% to $3,024 a tonne and lead increased 0.2%
to $2,161 a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
1230 US Housing Starts Number Aug
-- Japan Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to
Sept. 22)
-- US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee
starts its two-day meeting on interest rates
(to Sept. 22)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)