  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Dow posts record closing high, stocks gain for 3rd week; dollar dips

10/22/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
Investors look at screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow Jones industrial average registered a record closing high on Friday and major equity indexes posted a third straight week of gains while the U.S. dollar slipped.

On the day, MSCI's broadest gauge of global shares was flat, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower.

Stocks came under pressure after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank was "on track" to begin reducing its purchases of assets.

Intel's stock fell 11.7% and was among the biggest drags on the S&P 500. Late Thursday, Intel reported sales that missed expectations and pointed to shortages of chips holding back sales of its flagship processors.

American Express Co's stock gained, boosting the Dow after the company beat profit estimates for the fourth straight quarter.

Next week brings reports from several key mega-cap names including Amazon.

The dollar pared losses after Powell's comments, but the dollar index was last down 0.10% at 93.64, and is off from a one-year high of 94.56 last week.

"There's a bit of a positioning unwind taking place. We've obviously seen a firmer dollar since the September" Fed meeting, said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York. "That also dovetails with the seasonal tendency for the dollar to soften into the end of the month."

Investors also digested news that China Evergrande Group appeared to avert default with a source saying it made a last-minute bond coupon payment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.94 points, or 0.21%, to 35,677.02, the S&P 500 lost 4.88 points, or 0.11%, to 4,544.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 125.50 points, or 0.82%, to 15,090.20.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.46% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.03%.

The MSCI index posted gains for a third straight week along with the three major U.S. stock indexes.

In the U.S. bond market, yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries slid.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 1.6 basis points to 1.659% after rising to a five-month high of 1.7064% late Thursday.

Oil rose and ended up for the week, near multi-year highs. Brent crude futures rose 92 cents to settle at $85.53 a barrel, and registered its seventh weekly gain. U.S. crude futures gained $1.26, to settle at $83.76, and rose for a ninth straight week.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,793.82 per ounce.

Among cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last fell 2.21% to $60,841.96.

(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London, and Karen Brettell, Sinead Carew and Herbert Lash in New York and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson Mark Potter and David Gregorio)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.90% 3335.55 Delayed Quote.4.86%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 4.26% 2.69 End-of-day quote.-81.95%
INTEL CORPORATION -11.68% 49.46 Delayed Quote.12.40%
05:37pDow posts record closing high, stocks gain for 3rd week; dollar dips
05:25pDow posts record closing high, stocks gain for 3rd week; dollar dips
11:53aS.Africa's rand set for weekly loss but stocks buck trend
10:58aChina's troubled property behemoth averts default, signals business shift
10:34aFANTASIA : Analysis-Investors denied their Ever-grande finale...for now
10:13aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nasdaq takes a hit from Intel and Snap
RE
08:44aPowell Imposes Personal-Investing Restrictions on Fed Officials; Turkey's Central Bank ..
07:58aFANTASIA : Evergrande averting default to do little to revive China property bond sales
07:48aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Factbox-China's indebted property market and the Evergrande crisis
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 416 M 70 416 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 354 B 45 489 M 45 489 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 35 511 M 4 568 M 4 569 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,69 HKD
Average target price 11,13 HKD
Spread / Average Target 314%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-81.95%4 381
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-25.68%36 752
VONOVIA SE-10.11%35 984
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.17%21 195
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY13.30%14 892
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-4.55%14 788