BRUSSELS-Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's high-profile wartime leader, has proved himself to be a communications whiz, rallying Western public opinion to his side and winning remarkable support for his embattled country.

But there is also Volodymyr Zelensky, the actor-turned-president and political neophyte, who can be his own worst public-relations enemy, risking the support of other world leaders with angry broadsides aimed at some of Kyiv's biggest benefactors.

Russia's Army Learns From Its Mistakes in Ukraine

More than a year after Moscow failed in its goal of a lightning victory in Ukraine, the Russian military has steadily adapted on the battlefield as it shifts to a strategy of wearing down Ukraine and the West.

The poor performance of the Russian military in the early days of the war shocked many in the West and ultimately allowed Ukraine to resist, and then roll back, a large part of the Russian advance.

Hollywood Writers Reach Agreement with Studios, Streamers to End Strike

Hollywood writers, studios and streamers said Sunday that they have reached a tentative agreement that would end a monthslong strike.

The new three-year deal includes several hard-fought victories for the writers including increased royalties, mandatory staffing for television "writing rooms" and protections regarding the use of artificial intelligence, people familiar with the pact said.

China Evergrande's Shares Fall After Developer Scraps Restructuring Plan

China Evergrande's shares fell early Monday after the property developer scrapped a $35 billion debt-restructuring plan designed to ensure its survival and said it is unable to issue new debt.

Shares declined 19.1% to 0.45 Hong Kong dollars (US$0.06). China Evergrande's fall also weighed on other mainland property stocks listed in Hong Kong, with Shimao Group Holdings declining 7.95% and Guangzhou R&F Properties dropping 6.6%.

Perdue and Tyson Under Federal Investigation Over Child Labor

The Labor Department said it is investigating plants operated by poultry giants Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods following a report that some of the companies' contractors employed migrant children to clean meat-processing plants.

The New York Times magazine last week published an article that said migrant children were working overnight shifts at some of the companies' plants.

Meta to Push for Younger Users With New AI Chatbot Characters

Meta Platforms is planning to release artificial intelligence chatbots as soon as this week with distinct personalities across its social-media apps as a way to attract young users, according to people familiar with the matter.

These generative AI bots are being tested internally by employees, and the company is expected to announce the first of these AI agents at the Meta Connect conference, which starts Wednesday. The bots are meant to be used as a means to drive engagement with users, although some of them might also have productivity-related skills such as the ability to help with coding or other tasks.

