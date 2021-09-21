Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Evergrande Group
  News
  Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Evergrande Onshore Unit Set to Pay Bond Interest on Time

09/21/2021 | 11:37pm EDT
By Clarence Leong

An onshore unit of China Evergrande Group is set to make an interest payment on time on Thursday, offering the debt-ridden conglomerate a sliver of breathing room as it struggles to fix its capital structure and repair its global image.

The unit, Hengda Real Estate Group Co., will pay 232 million yuan ($35.9 million) of interest on its 5.80% September 2025 bond, it said Wednesday in a filing.

Investors have been watching Evergrande closely, fearing that defaults from one of China's biggest developers could create contagion risks and spell trouble for the wider market. Declining contracted sales, delayed asset-disposal plans and Beijing's tight policy on the property sector all contributed to concerns about the company's liquidity.

Last week, Evergrande said it has hired financial advisers, potentially moving it closer to a restructuring.

The turmoil has sent Evergrande's Hong Kong-listed shares to multiyear lows, while its dollar bonds have recently traded at deeply distressed prices of about 25 cents on the dollar.

Offshore investors are waiting to see if Evergrande makes a coupon payment due on one of its dollar bonds this Thursday.

In a memo to employees Tuesday, Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan said he expects the company's troubles will pass and that it will deliver the homes it has promised.

Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-21 2336ET

Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 280 M 70 280 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 353 B 45 395 M 45 395 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 29 967 M 3 848 M 3 849 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 15,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-84.77%3 865
VONOVIA SE-12.52%35 295
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-33.55%33 172
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 353
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY12.57%15 251
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-11.00%14 068