Evergrande aims to deliver 600,000 apartments in 2022, says no fire sales

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group
needs to clear its debt by fully restoring
construction and sales activities and not by selling off assets
on the cheap, its chairman told an internal meeting, vowing to
complete 50% of pre-sold homes this year.
Hui Ka Yan told staff in a Sunday meeting that the firm
aimed to fully restore construction work across China this
month, compared with 93.2% at the end of last year, with a goal
of delivering 600,000 apartments in 2022, according to a source
with direct knowledge of the matter and media reports.
Evergrande declined to comment.
Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer
with over $300 billion in liabilities, has been struggling to
repay creditors, suppliers, and deliver homes to buyers,
epitomizing a bloated industry suffering from the Chinese
government's deleveraging campaign.
Hui said it currently had around 50 billion yuan ($7.9
billion) of pre-sale funds in escrow accounts to pay for
construction, and a total of 170 billion yuan of cash yet to be
collected from sales, as well as saleable resources to keep
construction going.
"This is not a chicken and egg question; it has to be first
we fully resume work, and then we can restore operation, then we
can repay different debt, and then we can get out of the woods,"
Hui said.
He also said he was against fire sales to repay debt.
In 2021, Evergrande recorded contracted sales of 443 billion
yuan, down 39% from the previous year. Hui's goal for December
was delivering 39,000 apartments, compared with fewer than
10,000 in each of the previous three months.
($1 = 6.3618 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Jason Xue in Shanghai
Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)