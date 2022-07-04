Evergrande canvassing creditors' support against winding-up petition -source

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group
is reaching out to its offshore creditors for their
support to fight a lawsuit in a Hong Kong court aimed at
liquidating the embattled property developer, according to a
person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Evergrande, which is deemed to be in default on its nearly
$23 billion of offshore debt and is working on a debt
restructuring plan, aims to submit the backing of creditors as
part of the evidence to the court ahead of the first hearing on
the winding-up petition on Aug. 31, the person said.
Last week, Top Shine Global Ltd, an investor in Evergrande
unit Fangchebao, said it had filed a winding-up petition against
the developer as it had not honoured a pact to repurchase shares
from Top Shine in Fangchebao.
A successful outcome of the petition could impact the
developer's debt restructuring plan by diminishing the value of
the overseas assets that are central to the interests of
offshore creditors.
The developer was not considering an out-of-court settlement
with Top Shine at the moment, the source said.
Evergrande declined to comment. Top Shine could not be
immediately reached for comment.
The person declined to be named as the deliberations on the
firm's restructuring process are confidential.
