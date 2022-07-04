Log in
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-03-18 am EDT
1.650 HKD   +8.55%
03:48aEvergrande canvassing creditors' support against winding-up petition -source
RE
06/30Hang Seng Index Boots Evergrande, Sunac China, Seven Others, Adds Bilibili
MT
06/29Easing COVID-19 rules, growth focus aid China bulls' cautious return
RE
Evergrande canvassing creditors' support against winding-up petition -source

07/04/2022 | 03:48am EDT
HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group is reaching out to its offshore creditors for their support to fight a lawsuit in a Hong Kong court aimed at liquidating the embattled property developer, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Evergrande, which is deemed to be in default on its nearly $23 billion of offshore debt and is working on a debt restructuring plan, aims to submit the backing of creditors as part of the evidence to the court ahead of the first hearing on the winding-up petition on Aug. 31, the person said.

Last week, Top Shine Global Ltd, an investor in Evergrande unit Fangchebao, said it had filed a winding-up petition against the developer as it had not honoured a pact to repurchase shares from Top Shine in Fangchebao.

A successful outcome of the petition could impact the developer's debt restructuring plan by diminishing the value of the overseas assets that are central to the interests of offshore creditors.

The developer was not considering an out-of-court settlement with Top Shine at the moment, the source said.

Evergrande declined to comment. Top Shine could not be immediately reached for comment.

The person declined to be named as the deliberations on the firm's restructuring process are confidential. (Reporting by Xie Yu and Clare Jim; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 488 B 62 219 M 62 219 M
Net income 2021 12 117 M 1 544 M 1 544 M
Net Debt 2021 460 B 58 602 M 58 602 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,81x
Yield 2021 4,71%
Capitalization 21 787 M 2 777 M 2 777 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,65 HKD
Average target price 2,11 HKD
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.77%2 777
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.3.24%34 159
VONOVIA SE-39.13%23 846
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-23.66%11 539
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-25.12%11 452
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-40.16%9 137