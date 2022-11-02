Advanced search
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
11/02/2022
1.650 HKD   +8.55%
Evergrande chairman's Hong Kong mansion seized by bank - media report
China Evergrande unit gets notice for $4.48 billion loan
China's Evergrande delivers first electric vehicles
Evergrande chairman's Hong Kong mansion seized by bank - media report

11/02/2022 | 11:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: China Evergrande Centre is seen in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A mansion belonging to embattled China Evergrande Group's chairman in Hong Kong's prestigious The Peak residential enclave has been seized by lender China Construction Bank (Asia), local online news outlet HK01 reported on Thursday.

The report did not say when the 5,000 square-foot (465 square-metre) mansion, which HK01 said was valued at HK$700 million ($89 million), was taken over by the bank.

Evergrande declined to comment on the report and Hui could not immediately be reached. CCB (Asia) had no immediate comment.

The mansion, with sweeping views of the city's gleaming skyscrapers, had been pledged to raise about HK$300 million to repay an overdue Evergrande bond, HK01 reported last year.

A filing with Hong Kong's Land Registry confirmed in October of last year that the property had been pledged for a loan from CCB (Asia), although it gave no monetary figure.

Chairman Hui Ka Yan owns two other luxury homes in the same development in The Peak, which were pledged to Orix Asia Capital Ltd in November 2021 for undisclosed amounts, according to the Land Registry.

($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION -0.57% 5.26 End-of-day quote.-10.24%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 8.55% 1.65 Delayed Quote.3.77%
Financials
Sales 2021 474 B 60 384 M 60 384 M
Net income 2021 12 038 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net Debt 2021 485 B 61 770 M 61 770 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,82x
Yield 2021 7,06%
Capitalization 21 787 M 2 775 M 2 775 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Managers and Directors
Shawn Siu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheng Qian Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Qi He Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.77%2 776
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-29.61%20 863
VONOVIA SE-52.64%18 044
VINGROUP-41.75%8 270
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-43.24%8 224
VINHOMES-45.24%7 884