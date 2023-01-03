Advanced search
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-03-18 am EDT
1.650 HKD   +8.55%
12:27aEvergrande chairman says 2023 crucial for home delivery, debt repayment
RE
01/02China Evergrande Group Fails to Meet Deadline for Credit Restructuring Proposal
MT
2022China Evergrande's EV unit lays off employees, cuts salaries
RE
Evergrande chairman says 2023 crucial for home delivery, debt repayment

01/03/2023 | 12:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - This will be a "crucial year" for China Evergrande Group to fulfil home delivery to buyers, company Chairman Hui Ka Yan said in a letter to employees on New Year's Day, adding he trusted the firm would be able to repay all its debt.

Saddled with over $300 billion in liabilities and undergoing a debt restructuring, the world's most indebted property developer has been struggling to repay its many creditors and suppliers and complete projects.

"I trust firmly, as long as the entire Evergrande staff ... does all the jobs solidly including completing construction, restoring sales, restoring operation, we will definitely be able to ensure home delivery ... (and) repay all kinds of debt and resolve risks," Hui said in the letter dated Jan. 1.

The firm had resumed construction in all 732 projects across the country in 2022, delivering 301,000 homes in total, he added.

The figures compared to 631 projects and 256,000 units in the first 11 months, according to a company filing last month.

In the December filing, the firm said its operation still faced significant challenges due to its substantial liabilities.

There was significant uncertainty on whether the resources for debt repayment could generate the expected value, it said, creating the differences between the group and its creditors on the terms of the debt restructuring plan.

Evergrande aimed to win creditors' approval for its debt restructuring proposals by as early as the end of February, the company said earlier.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 495 B 63 441 M 63 441 M
Net income 2021 2 472 M 317 M 317 M
Net Debt 2021 431 B 55 190 M 55 190 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,82x
Yield 2021 7,06%
Capitalization 21 787 M 2 791 M 2 791 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,65 HKD
Average target price 2,44 HKD
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shawn Siu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheng Qian Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Qi He Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.77%2 794
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.00%29 330
VONOVIA SE0.00%18 729
VINHOMES0.00%8 851
VINGROUP0.00%8 453
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE0.00%8 435