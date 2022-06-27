Evergrande investor says files lawsuit for non-repurchase of unit shares

HONG KONG, June 27 (Reuters) - Investment holding firm Top
Shine Global Ltd has decided to file a winding-up petition
against China Evergrande Group as the embattled
property developer did not repurchase shares in its unit
Fangchebao from investors, a senior executive said.
Top Shine filed the petition on Friday, a record at the Hong
Kong High Court showed.
Fangchebao is a Chinese online real estate and automobile
marketplace owned by Evergrande. The unit was planning an IPO in
Hong Kong.
Top Shine has requested that Evergrande honour its agreement
to repurchase the shares, the executive told Reuters on Monday,
declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
