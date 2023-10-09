SYDNEY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's offshore bondholder group said on Monday it was surprised by the property developer's recent announcement that its offshore debt restructuring plan failed to meet regulatory requirements.

In a statement, the ad hoc bondholder group said it had not been given any documents or filings from Evergrande despite repeated requests.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)