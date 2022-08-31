Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-03-18 am EDT
1.650 HKD   +8.55%
Evergrande winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong adjourned until Sept. 5

08/31/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Partially removed company logo of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group on Wednesday opposed a winding-up petition filed in a Hong Kong court, with the hearing now being adjourned until Sept. 5.

An investor in Evergrande's Chinese online real estate and automobile marketplace, Fangchebao (FCB), in June had filed a winding-up petition against the developer in Hong Kong as it had not honoured an agreement worth $110 million to repurchase shares the investor bought in FCB.

The company had said in a June filing that it would "vigorously" oppose the winding-up lawsuit and that the petition would not impact its restructuring plan.

A source close to the company told Reuters last month it was reaching out to its offshore creditors for their support to fight the lawsuit and it was not considering an out-of-court settlement.

Evergrande, which has liabilities of more than $300 billion, is working on an offshore debt restructuring proposal after it missed some payment obligations late last year.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 487 B 62 101 M 62 101 M
Net income 2021 12 038 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net Debt 2021 459 B 58 419 M 58 419 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,82x
Yield 2021 7,06%
Capitalization 21 787 M 2 776 M 2 776 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,65 HKD
Average target price 2,11 HKD
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shawn Siu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shou Ming Shi President
Cheng Qian Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.77%2 777
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-19.59%25 242
VONOVIA SE-45.59%20 981
VINHOMES-26.95%11 093
VINGROUP-33.12%10 069
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-39.35%8 894