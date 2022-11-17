Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-03-18 am EDT
1.650 HKD   +8.55%
01:12aExclusive-Evergrande eyes onshore assets as sweetener for offshore debt restructuring -sources
RE
11/11Land for Evergrande Shenzhen headquarters put up for auction
RE
11/08Authorities turn seized home towers at Evergrande's resort island to rental, commercial use
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-Evergrande eyes onshore assets as sweetener for offshore debt restructuring -sources

11/17/2022 | 01:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Property developer China Evergrande Group plans to use domestic assets as sweeteners to win offshore creditor approval for a long-awaited debt-restructuring proposal, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Evergrande, engulfed by $300 billion in liabilities, aims to start negotiating restructuring terms next month and is combing through onshore assets to offer as additional credit enhancement to holders of its U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, the people said.

Once China's top-selling property developer, Evergrande has been at the centre of a deepening property debt crisis that has seen multiple developers default on offshore debt obligations over the past year, leaving many negotiating debt restructuring.

With developers struggling to find funding to finish projects and pay suppliers, the government last week issued financial institutions with a number of directives to ease the liquidity crunch, such as granting loan repayment extensions.

Evergrande's $22.7 billion worth of offshore debt, including loans and private bonds, is deemed to be in default after missed payment obligations late last year. With few fresh funding options and slowing property sales, Evergrande this year began one of China's biggest debt-restructuring processes.

Chinese developers including Evergrande - the world's most indebted - typically have few assets abroad that can be used in offshore debt restructuring. If the plan to use onshore assets materialises and is accepted by offshore bondholders, Evergrande would be the first Chinese developer to use those assets to raise the investment recovery prospects of such creditors.

Evergrande will sign non-disclosure agreements with bondholders this month to prepare for negotiation next month, with terms to be finalised early next year, said one of the people, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

Evergrande declined to comment.

ASSET SEARCH

Evergrande in July gave a restructuring update thin on detail but confirming a Reuters report that it would offer offshore creditors asset packages that may include shares in two Hong Kong-listed units as a sweetener.

It said it expected due diligence work on the group to be completed soon after the update, and aimed to announce a specific restructuring plan before year-end.

The goal was to present a proposal with the approval of key creditors by November, a person familiar with the plan told Reuters at the time.

Evergrande and bondholders are now trying to determine what onshore assets could be offered as credit enhancement, the two people said.

Finding such assets will be challenging considering Evergrande has pledged most of its assets to onshore creditors and parties such as local governments, said a third person close to the developer.

Offshore, its major assets in Hong Kong have been taken over by creditors.

One more challenge is a winding-up petition filed by an investor in June which, if successful, could upend Evergrande's restructuring plan by diminishing the value of its overseas assets. The developer plans to apply for an adjournment in the next hearing on Nov. 28th, one of the people said.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Additional reporting by Xie Yu and Julie Zhu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Christopher Cushing)

By Clare Jim


© Reuters 2022
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
01:12aExclusive-Evergrande eyes onshore assets as sweetener for offshore debt restructuring -..
RE
11/11Land for Evergrande Shenzhen headquarters put up for auction
RE
11/08Authorities turn seized home towers at Evergrande's resort island to rental, commercial..
RE
11/06China Evergrande says its interests in land in Hong Kong sold for $637 million
RE
11/03China Evergrande Chairman's Mansion Seized By China Construction Bank (Asia)
MT
11/02Evergrande chairman's Hong Kong mansion seized by bank - media report
RE
11/01China Evergrande unit gets notice for $4.48 billion loan
RE
10/29China's Evergrande delivers first electric vehicles
RE
10/21Dozens weigh bids for Evergrande's Hong Kong headquarters
RE
10/17Take Five: Calm or calamity?
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 474 B 60 581 M 60 581 M
Net income 2021 12 038 M 1 539 M 1 539 M
Net Debt 2021 485 B 61 972 M 61 972 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,82x
Yield 2021 7,06%
Capitalization 21 787 M 2 785 M 2 785 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,65 HKD
Average target price 2,10 HKD
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shawn Siu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheng Qian Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Qi He Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.77%2 785
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-19.74%25 855
VONOVIA SE-48.70%20 570
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-38.86%9 323
VINGROUP-36.49%8 538
VINHOMES-45.24%7 629