HK stocks end firmer tracking China as authorities vow to support growth

* HSI +0.2%, HSCE -0.1%, CSI300 +0.7%
* FTSE China A50 +0.8%
HONG KONG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks inched up on
Tuesday, tracking gains in mainland markets after China affirmed
flexible policies next year to support growth, and also led by
gains in property stocks.
** The Hang Seng index rose 0.2% to 23,280.56 at the
close of trade, extending gains for the fifth straight session,
while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slid 0.1% to
8,194.45 points.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares
dipped 0.2% and the IT sector fell 1.1%,
while the financial sector and the property sector ended
up 0.8% and 1.34%, respectively.
** China will keep its monetary policy flexible next year,
step up oversight of capital and platform companies, and
steadily implement a management system for real estate
financing, the central bank said on Monday.
** On the same day, the finance ministry said China will
roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise economic
growth, vowing that the impact of the drive would be felt
earlier than usual.
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Hang Lung Properties
Ltd, which gained 4.1%, while the biggest loser was
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which fell 3.87%.
** Embattled China Evergrande Group jumped most in
near three months on home delivery hope.
** Shares of China Cinda Asset Management jumped
most in 8 years on its investment in the consumer finance unit
of China's Ant Group.
** China's Kintor Pharmaceutical hit a record low
as COVID treatment trial misses statistical criteria.
** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up
0.4% at 3,630.11 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
ended up 0.7%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.48%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed up 1.37%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.3715 per U.S. dollar
at 08:13 UTC, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 6.3731.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)