HK stocks fall on China growth, policy tightening worries

July 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell the most in seven
weeks on Friday as sentiment was weighed down by fears of policy
tightening by Beijing and slower economic growth in the
mainland.
** The Hang Seng index fell 1.8% to 28,310.42, while the
China Enterprises Index lost 2.3% to 10,415.58 points,
amid broader weakness in Asia.
** "Increased tightening fears out of China combined with
greater uncertainly around the impact of the Delta variant may
have steered confidence sharply lower amongst Asia investors,"
State Street Global Markets wrote.
** Investors are also worried about slower growth in China.
Morgan Stanley lowered its forecast for China's second-quarter
economic growth due to broad-based macro weakness seen in
April-June.
** Data released on Wednesday showed growth in China's June
factory activity dipped to a four-month low, while China's
non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) also fell
during the month.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks some of
China's biggest technology firms such as Tencent Holdings and
JD.com, slumped 3.2%.
** China Evergrande Group remained weak, after the
country's most indebted property developer said contracted
property sales in June fell 5.8% from a year earlier.
** "Onshore and offshore capital markets will remain volatile
amid tight credit conditions for developers and weak investor
sentiment," Celine Yang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior
Analyst, said in a statement on Friday.
