Hong Kong shares end at 1-year low on Omicron concerns; Meituan slumps

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at a more than
one-year low on Monday, as concerns lingered about the new
Omicron coronavirus variant, while Meituan slumped after it
forecast a weaker outlook following its largest-ever quarterly
loss in three years.
The Hang Seng index fell 1.0% to 23,852.24, while the
China Enterprises Index lost 0.9%, to 8,498.26 points.
Both the indexes ended at their lowest since October 2020.
** The new variant has spread in several nations, with more
countries imposing travel restrictions to try to seal themselves
off, while Hong Kong reported two such cases last week.
** Food delivery giant Meituan slumped 7.1%, the
biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng Index,
dragging down the benchmark 155 points.
** Meituan plunged the most in more than three months, after
it reported a 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) loss in the
July-September period, compared with a profit of 6.3 billion
yuan a year earlier. This was its worst ever quarterly
performance since the third quarter of 2018.
** "We believe the short-term impact of the pandemic as well
as macro-headwinds does not alter the secular momentum of food
delivery, as demonstrated by Meituan with its solid execution
and providing better transparency on take rates and ROI approach
to subsidies," said Jefferies.
** Gambling stocks listed in Hong Kong tumbled
nearly 7%, rattled by the arrests of 11 people over alleged
links to cross-border gambling and money laundering, with the
founder of the gaming hub's biggest junket operator believed to
be among those detained.
** China Evergrande Group slumped 8.8% after its
chairman trimmed his stake in the cash-strapped property
developer to raise about $344 million.
** China's central bank said on Friday it had accepted the
application to set up a personal credit-scoring joint venture
backed by Alibaba's fintech affiliate Ant Group and
other firms.
** Alibaba Group edged up 0.7%.
