    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hong Kong shares end at 1-year low on Omicron concerns; Meituan slumps

11/29/2021 | 04:11am EST
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at a more than one-year low on Monday, as concerns lingered about the new Omicron coronavirus variant, while Meituan slumped after it forecast a weaker outlook following its largest-ever quarterly loss in three years.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.0% to 23,852.24, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.9%, to 8,498.26 points. Both the indexes ended at their lowest since October 2020.

** The new variant has spread in several nations, with more countries imposing travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off, while Hong Kong reported two such cases last week.

** Food delivery giant Meituan slumped 7.1%, the biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng Index, dragging down the benchmark 155 points.

** Meituan plunged the most in more than three months, after it reported a 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) loss in the July-September period, compared with a profit of 6.3 billion yuan a year earlier. This was its worst ever quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2018.

** "We believe the short-term impact of the pandemic as well as macro-headwinds does not alter the secular momentum of food delivery, as demonstrated by Meituan with its solid execution and providing better transparency on take rates and ROI approach to subsidies," said Jefferies.

** Gambling stocks listed in Hong Kong tumbled nearly 7%, rattled by the arrests of 11 people over alleged links to cross-border gambling and money laundering, with the founder of the gaming hub's biggest junket operator believed to be among those detained.

** China Evergrande Group slumped 8.8% after its chairman trimmed his stake in the cash-strapped property developer to raise about $344 million.

** China's central bank said on Friday it had accepted the application to set up a personal credit-scoring joint venture backed by Alibaba's fintech affiliate Ant Group and other firms.

** Alibaba Group edged up 0.7%. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -10.39% 2.5 End-of-day quote.-83.22%
MEITUAN -3.87% 263.6 End-of-day quote.-10.52%
Financials
Sales 2021 530 B 67 893 M 67 893 M
Net income 2021 9 514 M 1 220 M 1 220 M
Net Debt 2021 453 B 58 131 M 58 131 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,47x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 33 011 M 4 233 M 4 232 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 18,7%
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,50 HKD
Average target price 6,34 HKD
Spread / Average Target 154%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-83.22%4 233
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-33.83%33 400
VONOVIA SE-11.20%32 359
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-4.85%18 672
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY2.41%16 048
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY20.99%15 965