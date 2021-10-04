Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong shares fall as investors jittery, Evergrande suspends trading

10/04/2021 | 01:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares dropped on Monday, dragged by healthcare stocks, but investors were closely watching beleaguered developer China Evergrande, whose shares were suspended ahead of an announcement about a major transaction.

** The Hang Seng Index fell 2.25% to 24,022.64, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.43% to 8,514.21. ** Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday. ** Embattled developer China Evergrande will sell a half-stake in its property management unit to Hopson Development for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, after both Evergrande and Hopson requested trading halts ahead of a major transaction.

** Shares in Evergrande's electric vehicle unit rose 10.6%.

** Property stocks fell but performed better than the broader market. The property sub-index dropped 0.43% and the mainland property sub-index lost 0.14%, while some developers' shares lost ground, such as Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd which fell 5.85%.

** A sub-index tracking healthcare stocks lost 4.74%. ** Market sentiment in Hong Kong is very fragile at the moment and the market is quick to any signs of bad news," said Dickie Wong, executive director for research at Kingston Securities. ** Wong attributed the fall in healthcare stocks to news the Merck & Co had developed an experimental antiviral pill that could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 1.95%. (Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -3.91% 2.95 End-of-day quote.-80.20%
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED -9.85% 3.02 End-of-day quote.-90.00%
GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES CO., LTD. 17.25% 5.98 End-of-day quote.-40.02%
HOPSON DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.65% 27.7 End-of-day quote.40.18%
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
01:52aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Asian shares wobble as Evergrande, inflation worries hit confidence
RE
01:09aHong Kong shares fall as investors jittery, Evergrande suspends trading
RE
12:36aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Steady Start in Prospect Despite Inflation, Evergrande Worries
DJ
12:33aHopson Development to buy Evergrande unit -Global Times, citing media reports
RE
12:33aHopson development to acquire about 51% of china evergrande property services group for..
RE
12:28aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Says Trading Halted For Announcement About Major Transaction
RE
12:17aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Says Trading Halted For Announcement About Major Transaction
RE
12:17aChina evergrande - at request of co, trading in shares halted for announcement about ma..
RE
12:16aChina evergrande - trading halt pending announcement containing inside information abou..
RE
10/03Japanese shares reverse early gains ahead of new government formation
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 294 M 70 294 M
Net income 2021 5 323 M 684 M 684 M
Net Debt 2021 354 B 45 410 M 45 410 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,37x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 38 943 M 5 002 M 5 002 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,95 HKD
Average target price 11,13 HKD
Spread / Average Target 277%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-80.20%5 002
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-25.75%37 347
VONOVIA SE-11.68%35 198
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.26%21 117
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.63%15 535
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY11.84%14 706