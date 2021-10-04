Hong Kong shares fall as investors jittery, Evergrande suspends trading

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares dropped on Monday,
dragged by healthcare stocks, but investors were closely
watching beleaguered developer China Evergrande, whose shares
were suspended ahead of an announcement about a major
transaction.
** The Hang Seng Index fell 2.25% to 24,022.64, while
the China Enterprises Index lost 2.43% to 8,514.21.
** Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.
** Embattled developer China Evergrande will sell a
half-stake in its property management unit to Hopson Development
for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on
Monday, after both Evergrande and Hopson requested trading halts
ahead of a major transaction.
** Shares in Evergrande's electric vehicle unit
rose 10.6%.
** Property stocks fell but performed better than the
broader market. The property sub-index dropped 0.43% and
the mainland property sub-index lost 0.14%, while some
developers' shares lost ground, such as Guangzhou R&F Properties
Co Ltd which fell 5.85%.
** A sub-index tracking healthcare stocks lost
4.74%.
** Market sentiment in Hong Kong is very fragile at the
moment and the market is quick to any signs of bad news," said
Dickie Wong, executive director for research at Kingston
Securities.
** Wong attributed the fall in healthcare stocks to news the
Merck & Co had developed an experimental antiviral pill
that could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for
those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 1.95%.
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)