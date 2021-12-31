Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 12/30
1.5 HKD   -9.09%
05:01aHong Kong stocks mark worst year in a decade, China edges up
RE
01:38aEvergrande Resumes Work at 91.7% of China Projects
MT
12/30China to stabilise markets, adopt registration-based IPO system - official
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong stocks mark worst year in a decade, China edges up

12/31/2021 | 05:01am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday but marked their worst yearly performance in a decade following China's regulatory crackdowns on tech firms, while mainland-listed equities edged up thanks to gains in the new energy and property sectors.

The CSI300 index was unchanged at 4,923.30 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,632.14 points.

** For 2021, the CSI300 index lost 5.5% while the Shanghai Composite index gained 4.6%.

** Turnover in China's A-share markets is set to surpass a record created in 2015, while the total assets under management (AUM) of the country's mutual fund industry reached 25.3 trillion yuan ($3.97 trillion) this year, hitting a record high.

** Boosting sentiment, the chairman of China's securities regulator said the country will stabilize and reform its capital markets next year.

** China's factory activity and services sector both edged up in December, even amid local COVID-19 outbreaks.

** Real estate developers gained 2.5% on Friday, after a central bank official said mergers and acquisitions in the property market will help firms lower debt.

** New energy shares rose 2.1%, with the photovoltaic industry up 3.6%. Agriculture and machinery stocks added 2% and 1.5%, respectively.

** However, gains were capped by losses in consumer staples, with liquor makers down 1.7%.

** The Hang Seng index added 1.2% to 23,397.67 points, but slumped 14.1% this year. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.7% to 8,236.35, but posted the biggest annual drop since 2009 with a 23.3% plunge.

** Tech giants surged 3.6%, tracking overnight gains in their Wall Street-listed shares, with the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index soaring the most since November 2008.

** However, the tech index has plunged more than 30% this year amid Beijing's sweeping crackdown.

** Outlook for the battered sector remained divergent, with some analysts seeing current valuations attractive while others thought the regulatory uncertainty remained an overhang.

** Healthcare gained 3.4% on the day, but lost 27.7% in 2021.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong gained 1%, with Evergrande up 6%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -9.09% 1.5 End-of-day quote.-89.93%
HANG SENG 0.17% 23102.03 Real-time Quote.-15.16%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.16% 15741.564057 Real-time Quote.22.33%
S&P 500 -0.30% 4778.73 Delayed Quote.27.43%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 6.3722 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
05:01aHong Kong stocks mark worst year in a decade, China edges up
RE
01:38aEvergrande Resumes Work at 91.7% of China Projects
MT
12/30China to stabilise markets, adopt registration-based IPO system - official
RE
12/30ELON MUSK : Stock Futures Hover After Fresh Wall Street Records
DJ
12/30Evergrande NEV starts first mass production -sources
RE
12/30China property stocks slip; Turkish lira slides again
RE
12/30Hong Kong shares inch up in thin trade, healthcare jumps
RE
12/30China Evergrande says construction resumes at 91.7% of projects
RE
12/30China stocks rise on consumer, IT sectors; Hang Seng up
RE
12/30China Evergrande Shares Drop on Reports It Missed Coupon Payments
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 545 B 69 907 M 51 779 M
Net income 2021 9 514 M 1 220 M 904 M
Net Debt 2021 447 B 57 386 M 42 504 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,08x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 19 806 M 2 540 M 1 881 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,50 HKD
Average target price 5,74 HKD
Spread / Average Target 283%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-89.93%2 794
VONOVIA SE-13.36%42 762
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-33.38%33 992
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-15.36%16 943
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY18.53%15 549
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.22%15 450