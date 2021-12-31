Hong Kong stocks mark worst year in a decade, China edges up

SHANGHAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday
but marked their worst yearly performance in a decade following
China's regulatory crackdowns on tech firms, while
mainland-listed equities edged up thanks to gains in the new
energy and property sectors.
The CSI300 index was unchanged at 4,923.30 points
at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.4% to 3,632.14 points.
** For 2021, the CSI300 index lost 5.5% while the Shanghai
Composite index gained 4.6%.
** Turnover in China's A-share markets is set to surpass a
record created in 2015, while the total assets under management
(AUM) of the country's mutual fund industry reached 25.3
trillion yuan ($3.97 trillion) this year, hitting a record high.
** Boosting sentiment, the chairman of China's securities
regulator said the country will stabilize and reform its capital
markets next year.
** China's factory activity and services sector both edged
up in December, even amid local COVID-19 outbreaks.
** Real estate developers gained 2.5% on
Friday, after a central bank official said mergers and
acquisitions in the property market will help firms lower debt.
** New energy shares rose 2.1%, with the
photovoltaic industry up 3.6%. Agriculture
and machinery stocks added 2% and
1.5%, respectively.
** However, gains were capped by losses in consumer staples,
with liquor makers down 1.7%.
** The Hang Seng index added 1.2% to 23,397.67
points, but slumped 14.1% this year. The Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index gained 1.7% to 8,236.35, but posted
the biggest annual drop since 2009 with a 23.3% plunge.
** Tech giants surged 3.6%, tracking overnight
gains in their Wall Street-listed shares, with the NASDAQ Golden
Dragon China Index soaring the most since November 2008.
** However, the tech index has plunged more than
30% this year amid Beijing's sweeping crackdown.
** Outlook for the battered sector remained divergent, with
some analysts seeing current valuations attractive while others
thought the regulatory uncertainty remained an overhang.
** Healthcare gained 3.4% on the day, but lost
27.7% in 2021.
** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong gained
1%, with Evergrande up 6%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Devika Syamnath)