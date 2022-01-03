Hong Kong stocks start 2022 with losses on mainland property woes

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slipped on
Monday, their first trading day of 2022 after marking the worst
performance by any major global market the previous year, as
fresh fears about the health of China's property market weighed
on investor sentiment.
** The Hang Seng index closed down 122.92 points, or
0.53%, at 23,274.75. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index
fell 0.58% to 8,188.76.
** The Hong Kong benchmark lost 14.1% last year, its worst
yearly performance since 2011 and the worst performing major
global market in 2021, hit by declines in Chinese tech giants as
well as fears about the health of China's property sector.
** Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday, and
Hong Kong trading volumes were thin. About 734.33 million Hang
Seng index shares were traded, roughly 45.6% of the market's
30-day moving average.
** "The weak trend of Hong Kong stock market on the first
trading day of 2022 is related to the continued unfavourable
news in the mainland property industry," said Kenny Ng, a
securities strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Securities.
** China Evergrande Group shares were suspended
from trading on Monday pending the release of "inside
information", the embattled property developer said without
elaborating.
** A city government in the Chinese resort island of Hainan
has ordered Evergrande to demolish its 39 residential buildings
within 10 days, due to illegal construction, local media
reported over the weekend.
** A sub-index tracking mainland property stocks
closed down 2.81%, having earlier fallen over 4% to test a
four-and-a-half-year low.
** Tech giants lost 0.54%.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares
rose 1.4%, while the IT sector dipped 0.97%,
the financial sector ended 0.23% higher and the property
sector dipped 1.06%.
** Artificial intelligence company SenseTime
closed more than 40% higher at HK$7.75, after its share were
priced at HK$3.85 in an initial public offering late last month.
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)