  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-03-18 am EDT
1.650 HKD   +8.55%
Lenders fail to sell Evergrande's Hong Kong headquarters by tender - sources

01/03/2023 | 03:24am EST
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The tender sale of embattled China Evergrande Group's Hong Kong headquarters has lapsed again, two sources with knowledge said, because the offer prices and terms did not meet requirements.

Lenders to the office tower, China Evergrande Centre, valued at between HK$8 billion and HK$9 billion ($1.02 billion to $1.15 billion), appointed receiver in September to seize the asset, and put it on tender sale with a deadline for bid submission on Oct. 31.

Evergrande, which is saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities and is at the centre of an unprecedented property sector crisis in China, had been trying to sell its 27-storey tower in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district to raise cash before it was seized by creditors.

Chinese state-owned China Citic Bank Corp Ltd, whose Hong Kong subsidiary leads the lender group, did not immediately respond to request for comment. Evergrande and Savills, agent for the tender sale, declined to comment.

($1 = 7.8102 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Additional reporting by Ziyi Tang in Beijing; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD. 1.16% 3.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED 1.01% 4.98 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 8.55% 1.65 Delayed Quote.3.77%
CITIC LIMITED -0.12% 8.23 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED 0.66% 19.91 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HECKLER & KOCH AG 0.00% 123 Real-time Quote.0.00%
SAVILLS PLC 2.70% 847.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
03:27aTender sale of Evergrande's Hong Kong headquarters fails again -sources
RE
03:24aLenders fail to sell Evergrande's Hong Kong headquarters by tender - sources
RE
12:27aEvergrande chairman says 2023 crucial for home delivery, debt repayment
RE
01/02China Evergrande Group Fails to Meet Deadline for Credit Restructuring Proposal
MT
2022China Evergrande's EV unit lays off employees, cuts salaries
RE
2022China Evergrande auto unit lays off employees, cuts salaries
RE
2022China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Says Is Carrying Out A Series Of Cost Reducti..
RE
2022China Evergrande Group Delivers Electric Vehicles
MT
2022China Evergrande Group Offloads 700 Million Pledged Shares Via Forced Sale
MT
2022Australian shares climb on boost from U.S. consumer confidence survey
RE
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Financials
Sales 2021 495 B 63 441 M 63 441 M
Net income 2021 2 472 M 317 M 317 M
Net Debt 2021 431 B 55 190 M 55 190 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,82x
Yield 2021 7,06%
Capitalization 21 787 M 2 791 M 2 791 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Managers and Directors
Shawn Siu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheng Qian Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Qi He Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.77%2 791
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.00%29 326
VONOVIA SE4.00%19 421
VINHOMES0.00%8 851
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE2.89%8 654
VINGROUP0.00%8 454