    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
Marketmind: Kick that can

10/08/2021 | 03:02am EDT
A trader wearing a protective face mask walks, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district of New York

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao

All's well. At least until December 3 when the U.S. Treasury will again bump up against the newly raised debt ceiling, allowing Congress to put markets through the 'will-they, won't they' agony yet again.

And European gas prices are now around a third off peaks hit earlier this week, though they still are up some 300% on the year.

Still, it's enough to put markets in a better mood -- world stocks enjoyed their biggest daily bounce on Thursday since May while 10-year Treasury yields soared on Friday to 1.6%, four-month highs. Chinese shares rose too as Caixin PMIs showed an expansion in September services activity (after an August dip).

The gains rippled into the commodity complex and commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar too, though the momentum is starting to fizzle now with Wall Street looking set for a flat open and European futures a touch lower.

All eyes now turn to the 1230 GMT release of the U.S. payrolls data, which a Reuters poll predicted will show 500,000 jobs added in September.

Remember what Fed boss Jerome Powell said last month -- that he didn't need "a knockout great super-strong employment report" to feel that conditions had been met to taper stimulus. Chances are the data won't do much to knock the Fed off its tapering course.

There are obviously other issues clouding the outlook. Gas prices may be down but oil continues to climb with Brent now almost $83 a barrel. At what point does it start to impact world growth?

Then there's the Evergrande saga, which on Friday again hit bonds and shares of Chinese property firms.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- Eurowag sets listing price below range as it makes London debut

- ECB board member Fabio Panetta speaks at BoE event.

- China Sept services activity returns to growth.

- India cenbank keeps rates on hold.

- Rising chip prices fuel Samsung's best quarterly profit in 3 years.

- Insurer Chubb to acquire Cigna's Asian, Turkish business for $5.8 bln.

- Ireland agrees to global tax deal.

- German exports slip for first time in 15 months.


Graphic: U.S. labor market's deep pandemic hole -

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -3.91% 2.95 End-of-day quote.-80.20%
HUGO BOSS AG -0.27% 52.4 Delayed Quote.91.43%
MERCK KGAA 0.03% 187.05 Delayed Quote.33.10%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 0.22% 15.87 Delayed Quote.15.09%
TESCO PLC -0.28% 272.515 Delayed Quote.18.04%
VONOVIA SE -0.50% 51.8 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 300 M 70 300 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 354 B 45 414 M 45 414 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 38 943 M 5 003 M 5 002 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,95 HKD
Average target price 11,13 HKD
Spread / Average Target 277%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-80.20%5 003
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-25.75%37 358
VONOVIA SE-12.75%34 691
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.26%21 069
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.63%15 534
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY16.20%15 283