  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/04
1.61 HKD   +1.26%
02:48aMARKETMIND : Party over before it gets started
RE
02:26aChina shares fall on tech weakness; China Mobile edges higher in Shanghai debut
RE
01:11aEvergrande Unit Seeks to Delay CNY Bond Payments
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marketmind: Party over before it gets started

01/05/2022 | 02:48am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Wall St. sign is seen outside the NYSE in New York

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe.

The euphoria seen in world stock markets in the first two trading days of the year already appears to be fading.

Asian stocks outside Japan are down 1%, U.S. stock futures point to a weak open and European futures are mixed.

The culprit -- rising U.S. Treasury yields sparked by growing speculation that the Federal Reserve could start its rate hiking cycle as early as March.

Money market futures price in a roughly 64% chance of a quarter percentage-point tightening by then, with investors fully pricing such a move by May.

And yes, liquidity is thin and traders haven't yet fully returned to their desks after the year-end break. But don't underestimate the signals coming from the U.S. bond market - where interest rate sensitive short-dated bond yields are near their highest levels since early 2020.

Benchmark 10-year bond yields and their inflation-adjusted counterparts are up 13 bps each this week.

And so minutes from the Fed's December meeting, released at 1900 GMT, will be scrutinised for signs of policymakers' readiness to tighten policy.

There are other reasons for a more cautious note to prevail in markets today. The first is concern that the fast-spreading Omicron could lead to worker shortages.

The United States reported nearly 1 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, the highest daily tally of any country in the world and nearly double the previous U.S. peak set a week ago.

China Evergrande Group also remains in the spotlight. The debt-laden property developer will seek a six-month delay in the redemption and coupon payments of a 4.5 billion yuan ($157 million) bond in a meeting with bond holders this weekend.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- Sony looks to electric cars for its next big hit

- Gas prices surge in Europe over tight Russian supplies

- Italy sale of new 30-year via bank syndicate could come as early as Wednesday

- Final PMIs from India, Italy, France, Germany, Brazil and U.S.

- France December consumer confidence, Italy preliminary December CPI, US December ADP employment change data out Graphic: US bond yields on the rise,

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 1.26% 1.61 End-of-day quote.1.26%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.34% 6.4273 Delayed Quote.1.22%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 3.42% 14970 End-of-day quote.3.42%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.37336 Delayed Quote.0.27%
Financials
Sales 2021 545 B 69 950 M 69 950 M
Net income 2021 9 514 M 1 221 M 1 221 M
Net Debt 2021 447 B 57 421 M 57 421 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,24x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 21 259 M 2 728 M 2 728 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,61 HKD
Average target price 5,74 HKD
Spread / Average Target 257%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP1.26%2 728
VONOVIA SE0.85%43 179
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.3.69%34 583
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.03%16 871
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY3.78%15 613
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY6.20%15 392