'Return our money!' Evergrande investors protest at office of Chinese developer

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Investors in financial
products issued by China Evergrande Group protested
outside the cash-strapped company's offices in Guangzhou on
Tuesday, with many worried that their returns would be
sacrificed to keep real estate projects afloat.
Members of the crowd of roughly 100 people shouted
"Evergrande, return our money!", reprising a chant used by
disgruntled investors and suppliers last autumn as the
deterioration in its financial position became apparent.
On Friday, Evergrande announced a dial-back of plans to
repay investors in its wealth management products, announcing
that each could expect 8,000 yuan ($1,256) per month in
principal payment for three months starting in January,
irrespective of when their investment matures.
Once China's top selling developer but now reeling under
more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande had previously
agreed to repay 10% by the end of the month when the product
matured, without specifying an amount.
The change sparked investor fear that they won't get their
money back.
"I think it's hopeless, and I'm scared, but if we don't
fight for our rights, that's worse," said a retired woman
surnamed Du who was among those outside Evergrande's offices in
the southern Chinese metropolis and said she had invested one
million yuan in Evergrande wealth management products.
"The economy's not good at the moment, these are ordinary
people and they need this money for kids, for supporting their
parents," she said.
China Evergrande did not respond to a request for comment on
the protest or on the concerns of the investors.
By midday, about 60 of those protesting had been hemmed in
by rows of security personnel. Videos circulating in WeChat
groups showed several people being detained at the scene.
In the afternoon, a group of 20 remaining protesters were
told to leave a street near Evergrande's offices, while security
stopped and took the details of at least three people who tried
to describe their experiences to a Reuters reporter.
HIGH YIELDS AND GUCCI BAGS
Lured by the promise of yields approaching 12%, gifts such
as Dyson air purifiers and Gucci bags, and the guarantee of
China's top-selling developer, tens of thousands of investors
bought wealth management products through Evergrande.
More than 80,000 people – including employees, their
families and friends as well as owners of Evergrande properties
- bought products that raised more than 100 billion yuan in the
past five years, said a sales manager of Evergrande Wealth,
launched in 2016 as a peer-to-peer (P2) online lending platform
that originally was used to fund its property projects.
"We worry we will be sacrificed," said a 34-year-old
protester who works in e-commerce and would only give her name
as Sophie, for fear of reprisal from authorities.
"It's okay for younger people like me, we can still earn it
back, but I’m worried about the older ones who put everything
into this," she said.
Protesters and members of messaging groups of people owed
money by Evergrande have said they had been told by police not
to cause trouble, and had seen their chat groups blocked.
Sophie said police had taken her to the station four times
since she joined protests at Evergrande's headquarters in the
nearby city of Shenzhen in September.
"We don't know what happens to our money but we're expected
to keep quiet, it's not right," she said.
($1 = 6.3718 Chinese yuan renminbi)
