    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

'Return our money!' Evergrande investors protest at office of Chinese developer

01/04/2022 | 05:49am EST
GUANGZHOU, China, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Investors in financial products issued by China Evergrande Group protested outside the cash-strapped company's offices in Guangzhou on Tuesday, with many worried that their returns would be sacrificed to keep real estate projects afloat.

Members of the crowd of roughly 100 people shouted "Evergrande, return our money!", reprising a chant used by disgruntled investors and suppliers last autumn as the deterioration in its financial position became apparent.

On Friday, Evergrande announced a dial-back of plans to repay investors in its wealth management products, announcing that each could expect 8,000 yuan ($1,256) per month in principal payment for three months starting in January, irrespective of when their investment matures.

Once China's top selling developer but now reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande had previously agreed to repay 10% by the end of the month when the product matured, without specifying an amount.

The change sparked investor fear that they won't get their money back.

"I think it's hopeless, and I'm scared, but if we don't fight for our rights, that's worse," said a retired woman surnamed Du who was among those outside Evergrande's offices in the southern Chinese metropolis and said she had invested one million yuan in Evergrande wealth management products.

"The economy's not good at the moment, these are ordinary people and they need this money for kids, for supporting their parents," she said.

China Evergrande did not respond to a request for comment on the protest or on the concerns of the investors.

By midday, about 60 of those protesting had been hemmed in by rows of security personnel. Videos circulating in WeChat groups showed several people being detained at the scene.

In the afternoon, a group of 20 remaining protesters were told to leave a street near Evergrande's offices, while security stopped and took the details of at least three people who tried to describe their experiences to a Reuters reporter.

HIGH YIELDS AND GUCCI BAGS

Lured by the promise of yields approaching 12%, gifts such as Dyson air purifiers and Gucci bags, and the guarantee of China's top-selling developer, tens of thousands of investors bought wealth management products through Evergrande.

More than 80,000 people – including employees, their families and friends as well as owners of Evergrande properties - bought products that raised more than 100 billion yuan in the past five years, said a sales manager of Evergrande Wealth, launched in 2016 as a peer-to-peer (P2) online lending platform that originally was used to fund its property projects.

"We worry we will be sacrificed," said a 34-year-old protester who works in e-commerce and would only give her name as Sophie, for fear of reprisal from authorities.

"It's okay for younger people like me, we can still earn it back, but I’m worried about the older ones who put everything into this," she said.

Protesters and members of messaging groups of people owed money by Evergrande have said they had been told by police not to cause trouble, and had seen their chat groups blocked.

Sophie said police had taken her to the station four times since she joined protests at Evergrande's headquarters in the nearby city of Shenzhen in September.

"We don't know what happens to our money but we're expected to keep quiet, it's not right," she said. ($1 = 6.3718 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by David Kirton Editing by Tony Munroe, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 6.00% 1.59 End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 6.3754 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
Financials
Sales 2021 545 B 69 933 M 69 933 M
Net income 2021 9 514 M 1 221 M 1 221 M
Net Debt 2021 447 B 57 407 M 57 407 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,21x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 20 995 M 2 693 M 2 693 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,59 HKD
Average target price 5,74 HKD
Spread / Average Target 261%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.00%2 693
VONOVIA SE1.53%43 179
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.00%34 583
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.78%16 871
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY0.00%15 613
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY0.00%15 392