Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group rise to 1-1/2-month high

11/12/2021 | 02:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Evergrande Cultural Tourism City in Suzhou's Taicang

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group extended gains to as much as 16% on Friday afternoon to the highest since Sept. 30, after the cash-strapped developer once again averted a destabilising default with a last minute bond payment this week.

As of 0703 GMT, the Hong Kong-listed company was up 12.25% at HK$2.84, compared with a 0.2% rise in the broader market. The stock has lost 80% so far this year.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, has been stumbling from deadline to deadline in recent weeks as it grapples with more than $300 billion in liabilities, $19 billion of which are dollar bonds.

The latest payments were made at the end of a 30-day grace period that ended on Wednesday, and were the third time in the past month the company has paid up perilously close to a deadline. The bonds had a total of more than $148 million due.

Evergrande has yet to pay the coupons of offshore bonds issued by unit Scenery Journey due on Nov. 6 worth a combined $82.49 million, which also have a 30-day grace period. It also has coupon payments totalling more than $255 million due on Dec. 28.

Bankers and analysts told Reuters that Beijing would stand firm on policies to curb excess borrowing by property developers even as it makes financing tweaks amid an industry liquidity crunch.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
03:01aExplainer-China's embattled developer Kaisa Group and the chairman behind it
RE
02:58aShares of embattled China Evergrande Group rise to 1-1/2-month high
RE
01:34aAustralian Shares Rebound After Four-Day Losing Streak as Miners Gain After China Everg..
MT
01:07aMiners buoy Australian shares back to gains
RE
11/11China property financing tweaks fall short of investor expectations
RE
11/11Mining boost helps Australia shares snap four-day losing streak
RE
11/11Evergrande NEV Sells Dutch Electric Drivetrain Unit e-Traction For Up to $2.3 Million
MT
11/11Financials Fall As Traders Hedge On Treasury Yield View -- Financials Roundup
DJ
11/11Dollar hits 16-month high, stocks rebound after inflation scare
RE
11/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, Delivery Hero, Foxconn, China Evergrande, Kraft Heinz...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 571 B 73 270 M 73 270 M
Net income 2021 5 380 M 690 M 690 M
Net Debt 2021 396 B 50 787 M 50 787 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,25x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 33 399 M 4 286 M 4 286 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,53 HKD
Average target price 10,08 HKD
Spread / Average Target 298%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-83.02%4 286
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-27.56%36 617
VONOVIA SE-11.68%34 811
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.97%20 275
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY18.38%15 640
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.43%15 465