  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Evergrande Group
  News
  Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 12/16
1.6 HKD   +3.23%
Stocks and FX head for weekly losses; Russian c.bank hikes rates

12/17/2021 | 06:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Russian c.bank hikes rates by 100 bps, as expected

* Turkish lira breaches 16 to the dollar

* S&P Global declares China Evergrande in default

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and currencies fell on Friday, and were set for weekly losses after a spate of recent central bank meetings outlined the economic threat posed by rising inflation.

MSCI's index of emerging market (EM) stocks fell 0.7%, while EM currencies were 0.1% weaker.

The stocks' index was set to lose about 1.8% this week, while currencies were on track to shed 0.2%. Sentiment towards risk-driven assets was soured as a slew of central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, outlined hawkish measures to control rising prices.

Rising inflation has been a recurring trend across EMs this year, with many central banks acting swiftly to offset its potential economic and political impact.

This week, Hungary, Chile and Mexico raised rates and signalled that more tightening was on the cards. Mexico delivered a bigger-than-expected 50 basis point (bps) hike that pushed the peso to a near one-month high.

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) was the latest bank to raise lending rates, lifting them by 100 bps to 8.5% on Friday. The bank also flagged the possibility of more rate hikes, as it moves to tame stubbornly high inflation this year.

The rouble showed little reaction to the hike, given that the move was largely priced in by investors.

"The CBR’s commitment to fight inflation and keep the tightening cycle running means the monetary and inflation outlook may not be the biggest concern for the rouble as markets view the CBR as credible on balance," Ima Sammani, FX market analyst at Monex Europe, said.

Sammani noted that the prospect of Western sanctions, over Ukraine, posed a larger threat to Russia, and could prompt sharp hikes by the central bank.

Turkey's lira plunged 5% to a record low of more than 16 to the dollar, after the central bank cut rates on Thursday. The currency was by far the worst performing EM unit this week, set for a loss of 13.5%.

President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox monetary policy has severely damaged the lira this year, as well as Turkey's financial credibility. Inflation blew past 20% in November.

Chinese stocks ended lower as investors fretted over growing tensions between Washington and Beijing, after the U.S. government imposed investment and export restrictions on dozens of Chinese companies.

Concerns over China's debt-saddled property market deepened after several firms in the sector were downgraded by major credit rating agencies.

China Evergrande, the second-largest real estate firm in the country, was officially declared in default by S&P Global after it missed a bond payment earlier this month.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick, Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 534 B 68 491 M 68 491 M
Net income 2021 9 514 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
Net Debt 2021 447 B 57 349 M 57 349 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,22x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 21 127 M 2 707 M 2 708 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,60 HKD
Average target price 5,59 HKD
Spread / Average Target 249%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-89.26%2 707
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-31.05%34 765
VONOVIA SE-13.61%31 449
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-11.81%17 289
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY3.97%16 069
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY19.54%15 557