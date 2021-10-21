Stocks stall, oil cools, Evergrande and lira fall

* World stocks dip as risk aversion returns
* Turkish lira slides ahead of expected rate cut
* Yen jumps as Nikkei falls 1.5%
* Evergrande asset sale fails, default deadline looms
* Oil rally pauses
* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
* Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - World stocks slipped on Thursday
as the upbeat mood that carried the Dow Jones and bitcoin to
records a day earlier ran out of steam, while a pause in the oil
rally stalled rising global bond yields.
Turkey's lira was backsliding towards record lows with the
central bank expected to chop its interest rates again later and
China Evergrande was back in the firing line after it had been
forced to abandon a $2.6 billion stake.
Other risk and commodity sensitive currencies such as the
Australian and New Zealand dollars and South African rand also
hit a speed bump, giving the safe-haven Japanese yen a rare lift
after it had fallen to a four-year low versus the dollar.
"There is little bit of risk aversion," said Societe
Generale's Kit Juckes, who pointed to the higher yen and the
fact that both European stocks and Wall Street S&P 500 futures
were both in the red.
"I think most people today are going to be looking at the
Turkey central bank meeting to see if sparks are going to fly...
other than that the themes (of rising inflation and COVID cases)
are pretty much set".
Commodities also eased, with Brent crude futures
down 0.2% after touching a three-year top and Chinese coal
futures extending a sharp pullback after Beijing had
signalled it would intervene to cool prices.
"The U.S. stock market has gone up for six days in a row,
bitcoin's made a record and the U.S. bond market is calm. On the
surface it looks benign," said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates
strategist at Nomura in Sydney.
"But below the surface we are uncomfortable about a number
of things," he added, chiefly the slowdown in China's economy
seen in data earlier this week and concerns about potential
fallout from Evergrande's troubles.
Evergrande will default on $19 billion of international
market bonds if it doesn't make an already overdue coupon
payment by Monday. It would the biggest ever Chinese default and
one the world's largest too. Lehman Brothers' collapse added up
to $35 billion.
Late on Wednesday, Evergrande confirmed its plans to sell a
$2.6 billion stake in its property services unit had fallen
through. Its shares ended down 11.5% in Hong Kong on Thursday,
although it wasn't all bad news.
Financial news provider REDD reported that it had secured an
extension on one of its lower-profile bonds.
Shares in rival Chinese developers also drew support after
reassurances from a number of top Chinese officials that the
trouble in the sector would not be allowed to escalate into a
full-blown crisis, but global investors remain nervous.
TALKING TURKEY
Turkey's lira dropped 0.7% against the dollar and was
the worst performer in FX markets as bamboozled traders expected
the central bank to once again fly in the face of economic
orthodoxy and cut its 18% interest rates.
It did so last month and the lira has hit a string of record
lows in recent sessions after another major ousting of central
bank policymakers last week left investors doubting the bank's
independence from the government.
"We have seen strong outflows from debt in the last three
weeks, probably due to uncertainty with the currency and
increased risk perception," IIF economist Jonathan Fortun told
Reuters.
Wall Street futures were down 0.3% after a blizzard of
earnings had helped the Dow Jones touch an all-time high
on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 within touching distance
too.
The VIX volatility index, sometimes referred to as
Wall Street's "fear gauge", also ticked up having dropped to a
two-month low the previous day.
But a soft finish on the Nasdaq flowed through to
tech-stock selling in Tokyo and in Hong Kong, where the Hang
Seng fell 0.8%.
In the government bond markets that drive global borrowing
costs, longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields steadied after rising
with inflation and growth expectations on Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year yield hovered at 1.6568%,
just below the previous day's five-month high of 1.6730%, while
Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for Europe, was unmoved
at a still negative -0.12%.
"The strong focus on the volatile (bond) curve environment
in the euro area looks set to stay, at least until next week's
ECB Governing Council meeting," UniCredit analysts told clients.
Investors have figured that surging energy prices and
tightening job markets will pressure top central banks such as
the U.S. Fed and ECB to either raise interest rates or at least
rein in stimulus.
Fed funds futures have priced a 25 basis point U.S.
rate hike in the third quarter of 2022 while eurodollar markets
expect higher rates as soon as the second quarter.
"In our view, the dollar and yen face upside risks if
inflation concerns spark a sharp tightening in global short-term
interest rates and a sharp pullback in equity markets," said
Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Carol Kong.
(Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by
Alex Richardson)