Tech giants drive Hong Kong shares to five-week high

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended at a five-week
high on Tuesday, fuelled by tech giants tracking an overnight
Wall Street rally, with video platform Bilibili Inc leading
gains.
The Hang Seng index rose 1.5% to close at 25,787.21,
while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.8% to end at
9,136.07.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index rose over 3%, tracking
a tech-driven Wall Street rally, with Bilibili leading
gains, jumping 12%.
** E-commerce giant Alibaba Group added 1.2%. The
company said on Tuesday it had developed a processor that would
be used to power servers in its data centers.
** Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp jumped 5.4%, the
second biggest intraday gainer on the Hang Seng benchmark.
** Xiaomi Chief Executive Officer Lei Jun said the Chinese
smartphone maker will mass produce its own cars in the first
half of 2024, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.
** A sub-index tracking financials stocks added
1.4%, the consumer staples gained 2.3%, and the
healthcare sub-index was up 2%.
** China Evergrande Group has paid an onshore bond
coupon due on Tuesday, four people with knowledge of the matter
said, amid concerns about a possible offshore default by the
cash-strapped developer later this week.
** Property firms and energy shares shed
0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)