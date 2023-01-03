Advanced search
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-03-18 am EDT
1.650 HKD   +8.55%
Tender sale of Evergrande's Hong Kong headquarters fails again -sources

01/03/2023 | 03:27am EST
HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A tender for the sale of embattled China Evergrande Group's headquarters in Hong Kong has lapsed again, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, because the offer prices and terms fell short of requirements.

Lenders to the office tower, China Evergrande Centre, valued at between HK$8 billion and HK$9 billion ($1.02 billion and $1.15 billion), appointed a receiver in September to seize the asset and tender it for sale with a bid deadline of Oct 31.

Evergrande, saddled with liabilities of more than $300 billion, is at the centre of China's unprecedented property sector crisis, and had been trying to sell the 27-storey tower to raise cash before it was seized.

The tower had been pledged against a loan of HK$7.6 billion from lenders led by the Hong Kong subsidiary of Chinese state-owned China Citic Bank Corp Ltd.

One of the sources close to Citic said the lenders may put the asset on sale again when market conditions are more stable than the second half of last year.

The sources sought anonymity as the sale talks were confidential.

Citic did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Evergrande and Savills, the agent for the tender sale, declined to comment.

Reuters reported in July that Evergrande was looking to sell the tower, located in the busy commercial district of Wan Chai, by tender, but drew only a couple of bids, with offers below HK$10 billion and its 2015 HK$12.5 billion purchase price.

The 2021 collapse of a potential $1.7 billion deal to sell the building to Chinese state-owned Yuexiu Property dealt a blow to Evergrande's efforts to divest assets to repay creditors after missing interest payments on offshore bonds. ($1=7.8102 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Ziyi Tang in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD. 1.16% 3.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 8.55% 1.65 Delayed Quote.3.77%
CITIC LIMITED -0.12% 8.23 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED 0.66% 19.91 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HECKLER & KOCH AG 0.00% 123 Real-time Quote.0.00%
SAVILLS PLC 2.70% 847.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
YUEXIU PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED 3.49% 9.78 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 495 B 63 441 M 63 441 M
Net income 2021 2 472 M 317 M 317 M
Net Debt 2021 431 B 55 190 M 55 190 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,82x
Yield 2021 7,06%
Capitalization 21 787 M 2 791 M 2 791 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,65 HKD
Average target price 2,44 HKD
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shawn Siu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheng Qian Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Qi He Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.77%2 791
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.00%29 326
VONOVIA SE4.00%19 421
VINHOMES0.00%8 851
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE2.89%8 654
VINGROUP0.00%8 454