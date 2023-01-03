Tender sale of Evergrande's Hong Kong headquarters fails again -sources

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A tender for the sale of
embattled China Evergrande Group's headquarters in
Hong Kong has lapsed again, two sources with knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday, because the offer prices and terms fell
short of requirements.
Lenders to the office tower, China Evergrande Centre, valued
at between HK$8 billion and HK$9 billion ($1.02 billion and
$1.15 billion), appointed a receiver in September to seize the
asset and tender it for sale with a bid deadline of Oct 31.
Evergrande, saddled with liabilities of more than $300
billion, is at the centre of China's unprecedented property
sector crisis, and had been trying to sell the 27-storey tower
to raise cash before it was seized.
The tower had been pledged against a loan of HK$7.6 billion
from lenders led by the Hong Kong subsidiary of Chinese
state-owned China Citic Bank Corp Ltd.
One of the sources close to Citic said the lenders may put
the asset on sale again when market conditions are more stable
than the second half of last year.
The sources sought anonymity as the sale talks were
confidential.
Citic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Evergrande and Savills, the agent for the tender sale, declined
to comment.
Reuters reported in July that Evergrande was looking to sell
the tower, located in the busy commercial district of Wan Chai,
by tender, but drew only a couple of bids, with offers below
HK$10 billion and its 2015 HK$12.5 billion purchase price.
The 2021 collapse of a potential $1.7 billion deal to sell
the building to Chinese state-owned Yuexiu Property
dealt a blow to Evergrande's efforts to divest assets to repay
creditors after missing interest payments on offshore bonds.
($1=7.8102 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Ziyi Tang in Beijing; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)