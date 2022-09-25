Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-03-18 am EDT
1.650 HKD   +8.55%
09/25Tender to sell Evergrande's Hong Kong headquarters to close on Oct 31
RE
09/23China bank sector non-performing loan ratio at 1.80% at end August - report
RE
09/22Holders of China Evergrande Onshore Bond Grant Six-Month Payment Extension
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tender to sell Evergrande's Hong Kong headquarters to close on Oct 31

09/25/2022 | 10:42pm EDT
Evergrande Center in Shanghai

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A tender sale of China Evergrande Group's headquarters in Hong Kong will close on Oct. 31, real estate services firm Savills said, appointed by receivers to dispose of the asset.

Lenders of struggling Evergrande appointed receiver Alvarez and Marsal earlier this month to seize the China Evergrande Center in Hong Kong, a Companies Registry filing showed, as the world's most indebted developer struggles to emerge from its debt crisis.

Savills said in a statement on Sunday the sale of the 27-storey office tower in the Wan Chai district will include existing tenancies.

Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande has been trying to sell the headquarters since the second half of last year as part of the asset disposal effort to raise funds but did not see any success.

Reuters reported in July, citing sources, that Evergrande was looking to sell the tower via a tendering process but the offers were too low at below HK$10 billion ($1.27 billion), compared to its purchase price of $12.5 billion in 2015.

Evergrande declined to comment.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 8.55% 1.65 Delayed Quote.3.77%
SAVILLS PLC -5.37% 845.5 Delayed Quote.-39.95%
Financials
Sales 2021 474 B 60 384 M 60 384 M
Net income 2021 12 038 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net Debt 2021 485 B 61 771 M 61 771 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,82x
Yield 2021 7,06%
Capitalization 21 787 M 2 775 M 2 775 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,65 HKD
Average target price 2,10 HKD
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shawn Siu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shou Ming Shi President
Cheng Qian Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.77%2 775
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.39%27 342
VONOVIA SE-54.64%17 024
VINHOMES-30.24%10 507
VINGROUP-34.17%9 798
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-48.92%7 290