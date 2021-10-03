Wall St Week Ahead-Bruised market eyes Treasury yields to gauge stocks' path

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Investors are focusing on
Treasury yields as a key factor in determining how stocks will
fare the rest of the year, after a month in which equities
notched their steepest losses since the coronavirus pandemic
began.
The S&P 500 index posted its biggest monthly drop
since March 2020 in September, while pulling back as much as 5%
below its all-time high for the first time this year.
Stocks wobbled as yields on U.S. Treasuries shot to a
three-month high, exacerbating worries in a market already
unsettled by a nasty fight over the U.S. debt ceiling, the fate
of a massive infrastructure spending bill and the meltdown of
heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande
Group. The S&P 500 is still up 16% this year.
"Investors are looking for a catalyst ... and the catalyst
that they are currently focusing on is the direction of interest
rates," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.
Yields, which move inversely to bond prices, are rebounding
from historically low levels and their recent climb is widely
seen as a sign of economic strength.
Their rally follows the Federal Reserve's hawkish tilt at
its monetary policy meeting last week. The central bank said it
may begin tapering its $120 billion-a-month government bond
buying program as soon as November and potentially begin raising
rates next year, earlier than some were expecting.
Yet yield increases, such as the 27 basis point move logged
by the 10-year benchmark note after the Fed meeting, could dim
the allure of stocks. The 10-year yield was last around 1.47%,
paring back gains toward the end of the week.
Stocks and bonds could take cues in the coming week from
developments in Washington, where lawmakers continue to debate
an infrastructure spending package, as well as next Friday's
monthly U.S. jobs report.
Among the indicators investors are using to gauge stocks'
future trajectory is the spread between the yields on two-year
and 10-year Treasuries. Some view this as a barometer of whether
the economy is slowing or overheating.
A spread of between zero and 150 basis points is a "sweet
spot" for stocks, which has been consistent with an 11% annual
return for the S&P 500, based on historical data, according to
Ed Clissold, chief U.S. strategist at Ned Davis Research. The
S&P 500 has averaged a 9.1% gain annually since 1945, according
to CFRA's Stovall.
That spread has recently widened and stood at around 120
basis points on Friday. When the spread exceeds 150 basis
points, "that is when stocks tend to struggle," Clissold said,
historically equating to an annual S&P 500 return of 6%.
"Too steep of a curve implies that inflation is getting out
of control and the Fed may have to tighten quickly," Clissold
said in a report this week.
The speed at which yields rise is also important, as is the
economic and monetary policy backdrop, analysts at Goldman Sachs
said.
In a recent report, the bank contrasted the latest rise in
yields with a spike of 50 basis points earlier this year.
While the earlier rise reflected an improving economic
outlook, now "economic growth is decelerating, the (Fed) is
expected to announce the start of tapering at its November
meeting, and our economists have downgraded China's economic
growth forecasts," the bank's analysts wrote.
Higher yields pressure stock valuations by increasing the
rate at which future cash flows are discounted, a typical way to
value equities. Such pressure is especially acute for tech and
other growth shares whose valuations rely more on future
profits.
The S&P 500 technology index fell 2% against a
0.9% drop for the overall index since last week's Fed meeting.
Weakness in the tech sector, which makes up over 27% of the S&P
500's weight, and other tech-related shares, could spell trouble
for the broader index, even as rising yields benefit
economically sensitive stocks such as banks.
Many investors still see stocks as more attractive than
bonds despite the rise in yields. The equity risk premium, which
compares the earnings yield on stocks to the yield on the
10-year Treasury bond, currently favors equities, according to
Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory
Services.
When that premium historically has been at the level it
reached at Wednesday's close, the S&P 500 has beaten the
one-year return for the 10-year Treasury note by an average of
10.2%, Lerner said.
"A rise in yields, to a point, is healthy for the equity
market," said Matt Peron, director of research at Janus
Henderson Investors.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; additional reporting by Noel
Randewich in San Francisco; editing by Ira Iosebashvili and
Richard Chang)