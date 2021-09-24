Log in
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
Wall St near even, dragged by Nike 6% drop after warning

09/24/2021
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Nike slips after cutting full-year sales estimate

* Crypto firms fall as China's crackdown deepens

* Indexes down: Dow, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.2%

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 were little changed in Friday afternoon trading following a two-day rally, with a downbeat sales forecast from Nike offsetting gains in financial and energy shares.

The sportswear maker's shares dropped 6.2% and were the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P 500 after it also warned of delays during the holiday shopping season, blaming a supply chain crunch.

Shares of footwear retailer Foot Locker shed 7.2%.

However, gains in economically sensitive energy, financials and industrials shares limited losses.

The S&P 500 was on track to post a slight gain for the week.

"The last few days have shown a pronounced trend toward recovery in the market and back toward the highs," said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"There's plenty of things to worry about, but bottom line, short-term rates make putting your money in cash unattractive, and bonds seem riskier at these levels than stocks do to many investors."

Stocks fell sharply at the start of the week due to concerns over a default by China's Evergrande and its potential risk to global financial markets and also ahead of the Wednesday's Federal Reserve statement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.96 points, or 0.01%, to 34,762.86, the S&P 500 gained 0.61 points, or 0.01%, to 4,449.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.69 points, or 0.22%, to 15,019.56.

Investors are also looking for signs of progress on President Joe Biden's spending and budget bills. Also, shares of cryptocurrency-related firms Coinbase Global , MicroStrategy Inc, Riot Blockchain and Marathon Patent Group fell after China's central bank put a ban on crypto trading and mining.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.31-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.40-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 18 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 69 new highs and 63 new lows. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -11.61% 2.36 End-of-day quote.-84.16%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. -2.00% 232.91 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. -5.15% 35.75 Delayed Quote.261.11%
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED -4.17% 591.0507 Delayed Quote.54.32%
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC. -5.17% 27.8628 Delayed Quote.72.98%
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 307 M 70 307 M
Net income 2021 9 085 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
Net Debt 2021 354 B 45 418 M 45 418 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,44x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 31 155 M 4 002 M 4 002 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 15,3%
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-84.16%4 528
VONOVIA SE-9.27%36 604
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-29.20%35 823
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 353
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY15.62%15 141
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.67%14 810