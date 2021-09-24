Wall St near even, dragged by Nike 6% drop after warning

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Nike slips after cutting full-year sales estimate
* Crypto firms fall as China's crackdown deepens
* Indexes down: Dow, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.2%
NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 were
little changed in Friday afternoon trading following a two-day
rally, with a downbeat sales forecast from Nike offsetting gains
in financial and energy shares.
The sportswear maker's shares dropped 6.2% and were
the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P 500 after it also warned
of delays during the holiday shopping season, blaming a supply
chain crunch.
Shares of footwear retailer Foot Locker shed 7.2%.
However, gains in economically sensitive energy,
financials and industrials shares limited
losses.
The S&P 500 was on track to post a slight gain for the week.
"The last few days have shown a pronounced trend toward
recovery in the market and back toward the highs," said Rick
Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment
office in New Vernon, New Jersey.
"There's plenty of things to worry about, but bottom line,
short-term rates make putting your money in cash unattractive,
and bonds seem riskier at these levels than stocks do to many
investors."
Stocks fell sharply at the start of the week due to concerns
over a default by China's Evergrande and its potential
risk to global financial markets and also ahead of the
Wednesday's Federal Reserve statement.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.96 points, or
0.01%, to 34,762.86, the S&P 500 gained 0.61 points, or
0.01%, to 4,449.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
32.69 points, or 0.22%, to 15,019.56.
Investors are also looking for signs of progress on
President Joe Biden's spending and budget bills.
Also, shares of cryptocurrency-related firms Coinbase Global
, MicroStrategy Inc, Riot Blockchain
and Marathon Patent Group fell after China's central
bank put a ban on crypto trading and mining.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.31-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.40-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 18 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 69 new highs and 63 new lows.
