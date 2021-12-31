Year-end cheer to gloomy 2021 for EM stocks; Turkish lira worst performer

(There will be no EMEA focused emerging markets report on
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks broke a two-year
winning run, but were set to end the last day of 2021 on a
positive note on Friday boosted by China shares, while Turkey's
lira seesawed in thin trade after hefty losses this week.
MSCI's index of EM shares rose 0.8% to three-week
highs as China blue-chips climbed 0.4%, while battered Hong Kong
shares jumped 1.2%.
On the year, however, the Chinese indexes lost as a
regulatory crackdown in the country had hammered heavyweight
technology, internet and gaming stocks, while debt default risks
at heavily indebted real estate developer China Evergrande Group
hurt the property sector.
The broader EM index is on track to close about 4.5% lower
on the year, compared with a more than 25% rise in the U.S.
benchmark S&P 500.
Turkey's BIST index which surged more than 60% to
record highs this year as stocks were rendered cheap by a lira
fall and supported by looser monetary policy, was set to end the
year up 27%. It cut a chunk of losses this month as investors
lost faith in the central bank following continued unorthodox
monetary policy demanded by the country's President Tayyip
Erdogan.
Turkey's lira moved between 13.0 and 13.4 this
morning after sinking around 20% this week, giving back a chunk
of last week's more than 50% surge that followed some support
measures by the central bank.
But the interventions do not tackle the core problem, which
should see the currency weaken further, analysts said.
"Inflation will accelerate further amid claims that (central
bank) policy rates will continue to decline, while other
emerging markets are fighting inflation with often unprecedented
rate hikes," said Marek Drimal, EMEA strategist at Societe
Generale.
"The lira is therefore likely to weaken further until
credibility in inflation targeting picks up."
The lira is set to end the year down about 43% - its worst
year in two decades, and the worst performance among EM
currencies.
The U.S. Federal Reserve signalling tighter monetary policy
next year and uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic add to
local pressures in emerging markets, such as an election in
Brazil, new policies under a new government in Chile,
geopolitical tensions in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, among
others.
Russia's rouble slipped further towards 75 a dollar
after a call between President Vladimir Putin and U.S.
counterpart Joe Biden yielded no deal to defuse tensions over
Moscow's military build-up near Ukraine. Putin warned against
more U.S. sanctions.
The rouble is down about 0.8% this year, with higher oil
prices cushioning the fall for the exporter. Russian stocks
gained 15% in 2021.
South Africa's rand was flat and looked to end the
year down about 7%. South Africa said it passed the peak of its
fourth COVID-19 wave and lifted a midnight to 4 a.m. curfew on
Thursday.
