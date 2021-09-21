China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle : Corn eases as harvest progresses, soybeans firm

* U.S. corn, soy crop ratings improve as harvest gets going
* Dollar rally adds to export worries after storm disruption
* Soybeans climb after reaching three-month low
CHICAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn eased for a fourth session on
Tuesday as harvest progressed in the United States, pressuring supplies, while a
rallying dollar and lingering storm disruption cooled export sentiment.
Wheat tracked corn lower on outside market pressure, while soybeans firmed
after a near three-month low on Monday.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT)
ended 4-3/4 cents lower at $5.17 a bushel.
CBOT wheat lost 10-1/2 cents at $6.90-1/4 a bushel.
Soybeans ended down 11-1/2 cents at $12.74 after falling to
$12.57-1/2, their lowest since June 18.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said after Monday's market close
that the U.S. corn harvest was 10% complete, ahead of the five-year average of
9% for this time of year.
The USDA rated 59% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, up
1 percentage point from the previous week, while also raising its soybean
good-to-excellent score by 1 point to 58%. Analysts on average had expected no
change to either rating.
"We’re just getting some harvest pressure in here," said Dan Smith, senior
risk manager at Top Third Ag Marketing.
The crop update tempered supply worries that had helped push corn to a
two-week high last week.
The dollar index hit a one-month peak on Monday in a rush to safety as
investors fretted over the risk of a default by property developer China
Evergrande. The U.S. currency edged lower on Tuesday.
A stronger dollar makes U.S. grains less attractive to overseas buyers.
U.S. grain shipments have waned following damage to U.S. Gulf Coast
terminals caused by last month's Hurricane Ida.
USDA data on Monday showed corn export inspections were down 48% from the
same week a year ago, while soybean inspections were down 80%.
However, in a sign activity was resuming, U.S. corn and soy exports
increased from the previous week, the data showed.
Traders are watching to see if a run of U.S. soybean sales to China gathers
pace as the U.S. harvest advances.[
"After the rain goes through in the east, it's going to be a wide open
stretch of harvest for a week to 10 days across the country," said Chuck Shelby,
president of Risk Management Commodities. "Market’s hanging in pretty good at
these price levels, considering we’re at harvest."
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in
Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and
Dan Grebler)