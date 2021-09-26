Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    708   HK0000264595

CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED

(708)
  Report
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle : Evergrande's EV unit terminates plans to issue RMB shares

09/26/2021 | 08:15am EDT
Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande's electric car unit said on Sunday it will not proceed with plans to issue RMB shares on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai stock exchange.

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group said that after careful consideration the company and Haitong Securities had agreed to terminate the agreement to issue RMB shares.

On Friday, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group warned it faced an uncertain future unless it got a swift injection of cash, the clearest sign yet that the property developer's liquidity crisis is worsening in other parts of its business.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -11.61% 2.36 End-of-day quote.-84.16%
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED -23.37% 2.23 End-of-day quote.-92.62%
Financials
Sales 2020 15 487 M 2 395 M 2 395 M
Net income 2020 -7 394 M -1 144 M -1 144 M
Net Debt 2020 62 534 M 9 671 M 9 671 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18 093 M 2 798 M 2 798 M
EV / Sales 2019 20,0x
EV / Sales 2020 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 14 493
Free-Float 25,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer
Shawn Siu Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Wen Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Wu Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED-92.62%2 798
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.30%35 622
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.47%27 709
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.31%25 717
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-15.17%24 844
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED1.19%23 984