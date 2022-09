Sept 16 (Reuters) - China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd:

* MASS PRODUCTION OF HENGCHI 5 WILL COMMENCE ON 16 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT TIANJIN PLANT

* HENGCHI AUTO WILL ACCELERATE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND MASS PRODUCTION OF OTHER MODELS

* HENGCHI 5 DELIVERY THEREOF WILL COMMENCE IN OCTOBER.

* TRADING IN SHARES OF COMPANY WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* AUDIT AND REVIEW WORK FOR HY ENDED 30 JUNE STILL IN PROGRESS