China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS UPDATE - ESTABLISHMENT OF A JOINT VENTURE

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE - ESTABLISHMENT OF A JOINT VENTURE

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that, on 15 March 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with Beijing Tinnove Technology Co., Ltd.# (北京梧桐車聯科技有限責任公司 ), a company under Tencent Holdings Limited, pursuant to which the parties agreed to establish a joint venture with a 60%: 40% capital contribution to jointly develop industry-leading smart vehicle operating system with proprietary intellectual property rights. Both parties are expected to give a full play of their respective capabilities in new energy vehicle research and development, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computation, commuting and other fields, together aiming to create a world-leading smart vehicle ecosystem.

