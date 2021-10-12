Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    708   HK0000264595

CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED

(708)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle : stocks fall as coal companies weigh; HK down

10/12/2021 | 01:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Tuesday as coal stocks dropped amid government efforts to urge firms to step-up output. Hong Kong shares lost ground, dragged by tech giants.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.7% to 4,903.61 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1% to 3,554.38 points.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 1% to 25,066.05 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.2% to 8,891.36.

** The coal sub-index dropped 2.8% as China increased its efforts to boost coal output amid short supply, which has led to China's worst power crunch in years.

** China will set a timetable and road map for meeting its carbon emissions target, and correct "one-size-fits-all" practices of power cuts and production limits in some areas, state TV quoted Chinese premier Li Keqiang on Monday.

** The power-intensive industries non-ferrous metal , chemicals, steel declined between 2.5% and 3.4%.

** The semiconductors, infrastructure , media and broker sectors shed more than 2% each.

** Bucking the trend, real estate firms and banks rose 2.3% and 0.6%, respectively.

** "We believe the default risks and property market weakness have been largely priced into property stocks," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "Given trough valuations and likelihood of policy easing, we believe risk reward is favorable at current levels."

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index terminated a three-consecutive-session rise and dropped 2.2%.

** E-commerce giant Alibaba Group lost 3.2% after the Wall Street Journal reported Chinese President Xi Jinping is scrutinizing the ties that the country's state banks and other financial institutions have developed with big private companies.

** The healthcare sub-index, the energy sub-index and the industrial sub-index fell more than 1% each.

** Shares of Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group gained 5.7% after the company said on Monday it aimed to start producing electric vehicles (EV) next year despite an external investment crunch.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
01:13aCHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : stocks fall as coal companies weigh; HK down
RE
01:13aCHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : stocks fall as coal companies weigh; HK down
RE
12:05aEvergrande misses 3rd round of bond coupon payments, intensifying contagion fears
RE
10/11CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : Evergrande NEV Targets Early-2022 Release of First V..
MT
10/11WRAPUP 3-China's bond markets slump again as new Evergrande deadline passes
RE
10/11CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : Embattled Evergrande's EV unit vows to make cars ear..
RE
10/11WRAPUP 3-China's bond markets slump again as new Evergrande deadline passes
RE
10/08CST : to Record Unrealized Losses in Fiscal H1 on Evergrande Investments
MT
10/06IMAGI INTERNATIONAL : to Turn to Loss in FY21
MT
10/05Hong Kong property agencies suing Evergrande to recover commissions
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 15 487 M 2 400 M 2 400 M
Net income 2020 -7 394 M -1 146 M -1 146 M
Net Debt 2020 62 534 M 9 691 M 9 691 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28 435 M 4 408 M 4 407 M
EV / Sales 2019 20,0x
EV / Sales 2020 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 14 493
Free-Float 25,2%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer
Shawn Siu Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Wen Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Wu Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED-88.38%4 408
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.10%37 860
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.19%29 086
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.57%27 178
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-12.20%25 171
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.93%24 522