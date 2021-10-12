China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle : stocks fall as coal companies weigh; HK down

SHANGHAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Tuesday as
coal stocks dropped amid government efforts to urge firms to
step-up output. Hong Kong shares lost ground, dragged by tech
giants.
** The CSI300 index fell 0.7% to 4,903.61 points
at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 1% to 3,554.38 points.
** The Hang Seng index dropped 1% to 25,066.05
points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.2%
to 8,891.36.
** The coal sub-index dropped 2.8% as China
increased its efforts to boost coal output amid short supply,
which has led to China's worst power crunch in years.
** China will set a timetable and road map for meeting its
carbon emissions target, and correct "one-size-fits-all"
practices of power cuts and production limits in some areas,
state TV quoted Chinese premier Li Keqiang on Monday.
** The power-intensive industries non-ferrous metal
, chemicals, steel
declined between 2.5% and 3.4%.
** The semiconductors, infrastructure
, media and broker sectors
shed more than 2% each.
** Bucking the trend, real estate firms and
banks rose 2.3% and 0.6%, respectively.
** "We believe the default risks and property market
weakness have been largely priced into property stocks," Morgan
Stanley said in a note. "Given trough valuations and likelihood
of policy easing, we believe risk reward is favourable at
current levels."
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index
terminated a three-consecutive-session rise and dropped 2.2%.
** E-commerce giant Alibaba Group lost 3.2% after
the Wall Street Journal reported Chinese President Xi Jinping is
scrutinizing the ties that the country's state banks and other
financial institutions have developed with big private
companies.
** The healthcare sub-index, the energy sub-index
and the industrial sub-index fell more than
1% each.
** Shares of Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group
gained 5.7% after the company said on Monday it aimed to start
producing electric vehicles (EV) next year despite an external
investment crunch.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)