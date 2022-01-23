Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    708   HK0000264595

CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED

(708)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

China Evergrande appoints EV unit chairman as executive director

01/23/2022 | 02:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

(Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had appointed its Energy Vehicle unit's chairman as an executive director.

Evergrande said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing that Siu Shawn, 50, who was chairman of the board of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited, had entered into a service contact for three years.

The stock exchange filing said that Lai Lixin and Huang Xiangui had both resigned as executive directors of Evergrande.

Lai had resigned as executive director to devote more time to his other duties with the group, while Huang stepped down for health reason, the filing said. Both will remain with the group.

Evergrande is the world's most indebted property company, with more than $300 billion in total liabilities, which include nearly $20 billion of international bonds all deemed to be in default after a run of missed payments late last year.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -0.56% 1.79 End-of-day quote.12.58%
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED -2.96% 3.94 End-of-day quote.11.93%
LAI GROUP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED -4.44% 0.043 End-of-day quote.-14.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 15 487 M 2 443 M 2 443 M
Net income 2020 -7 394 M -1 167 M -1 167 M
Net Debt 2020 62 534 M 9 866 M 9 866 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34 780 M 5 487 M 5 487 M
EV / Sales 2019 20,0x
EV / Sales 2020 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 14 493
Free-Float 35,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer
Shawn Siu Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Wen Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Wu Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED11.93%5 487
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.07%36 287
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED22.75%35 145
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.62%35 031
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED27.03%32 963
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.96%29 231