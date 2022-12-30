Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    708   HK0000264595

CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED

(708)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-03-31 am EDT
3.200 HKD   +1.91%
10:12aChina Evergrande's EV unit lays off employees, cuts salaries
RE
09:49aChina Evergrande auto unit lays off employees, cuts salaries
RE
09:25aChina Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Says Is Carrying Out A Series Of Cost Reduction Measures
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande's EV unit lays off employees, cuts salaries

12/30/2022 | 10:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 30 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's electric vehicle unit said on Friday it was laying off workers and cutting the salaries of some employees as a part of its cost-reduction measures.

The unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd , also said it was arranging for some employees to take a break from work.

The statement comes after Reuters reported that the unit was planning to lay off 10% of its workers and suspend salary payments to 25% of its workers for between one and three months.

The unit also said that it is continuing mass production of its Hengchi 5 electric sport-utility vehicle and has delivered 324 units of the model to customers.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the company had suspended mass production of the model because of a lack of new orders.

The EV unit is key for the transformation plans of Evergrande, once China's top-selling property developer and now at the center of a deepening debt crisis. (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 8.55% 1.65 Delayed Quote.3.77%
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED 1.91% 3.2 Delayed Quote.-9.09%
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
10:12aChina Evergrande's EV unit lays off employees, cuts salaries
RE
09:49aChina Evergrande auto unit lays off employees, cuts salaries
RE
09:25aChina Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Says Is Carrying Out A Series Of Cost Reducti..
RE
12/20China Evergrande resumes work on pre-sold projects
RE
12/20Evergrande Property Services Says Independent Investigation Into Pledge Guarantee Of Gr..
RE
12/02Evergrande’s Electric Vehicle Arm Halts Mass Production on Lack of Orders
MT
11/22Global markets live: Shell, Mazda, Dell, Zoom, VMWare...
MS
11/01China Evergrande unit gets notice for $4.48 billion loan
RE
10/29China's Evergrande delivers first electric vehicles
RE
10/11Marketmind: British bond burn
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials ()
Sales 2020 15 487 M - -
Net income 2020 -7 394 M - -
Net Debt 2020 62 534 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34 700 M 4 452 M -
EV / Sales 2019 21,3x
EV / Sales 2020 21,2x
Nbr of Employees 14 493
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer
Shawn Siu Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Wen Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Wu Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED-9.09%4 452
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-10.08%122 790
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-6.44%67 959
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-26.40%20 864
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY36.68%20 547
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-9.38%17 856