China Evergrande's EV unit lays off employees, cuts salaries

Dec 30 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's
electric vehicle unit said on Friday it was laying off workers
and cutting the salaries of some employees as a part of its
cost-reduction measures.
The unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd
, also said it was arranging for some employees to take
a break from work.
The statement comes after Reuters reported that the unit was
planning to lay off 10% of its workers and suspend salary
payments to 25% of its workers for between one and three months.
The unit also said that it is continuing mass production of
its Hengchi 5 electric sport-utility vehicle and has delivered
324 units of the model to customers.
Reuters reported earlier this month that the company had
suspended mass production of the model because of a lack of new
orders.
The EV unit is key for the transformation plans of
Evergrande, once China's top-selling property developer and now
at the center of a deepening debt crisis.
(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur and Devika Syamnath)