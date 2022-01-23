Log in
China property sector could see "significant" policy easing -BNP Paribas

01/23/2022 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Buildings developed by China Evergrande Group on the manmade Ocean Flower Island in Danzhou

NEW YORK (Reuters) - China's real estate sector will likely see "significant easing" in the policies that govern it, BNP Paribas Asset Management said, months after starting to build a long position in that sector's debt.

"We are of the view that we are at a major inflection point in terms of policy and we are likely to see some significant easing," said Jean Charles Sambor, head of emerging market fixed income at BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPPAM) in London.

"We are involved in the sector and we are positive in the sector. We have built this position over the last couple of months."

Sambor could only discuss the overall sector, not company-specific investments.

Chinese real estate sector assets came under a lot of pressure last year after stricter financing rules for property development set in 2020 met with a mountain of debt, effectively engineering a contraction. The outsized importance of China's real estate in the global economy sent shivers down many portfolio manager backs.

The CSI China Mainland Real Estate Index fell as much as 28% last year before closing down 15%, with stocks in China Evergrande, one of the biggest developers in the midst of a restructuring, down 89% in 2021.


Graphic: China real estate sector stocks -

Evergrande carries about $300 billion in liabilities including some $20 billion in international bonds. The foreign bonds, which traded above 90 cents in some cases last year, are now at default levels at under 20 cents on the dollar.

"The property market had been under pressure because (the government) wanted to deleverage and to some extent they achieved that," Sambor said. "Now China wants to make sure that the rest of the sector is not at risk."

Some international investors expect state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to help smooth debt restructurings, but others worry that it could open the door for Beijing to use the limited returns to pay its local debts first.

Sambor said a sector restructuring cannot be led by the state because private sector involvement in the property market is very large.

"SOEs are a significant part of the market but are not dominating it so it is difficult for them to engineer an SOE-lead restructuring. You need to have strong participation from the private sector," he said.

Sambor said BNPPAM's view on the real estate sector is part of a wider bet on fixed income returns within emerging markets.

"We think it's going to be the year of the great normalization in Asia high yield, with a focus on China," Sambor said. "Asian high yield, and China more specifically, will be a key driver of EM fixed income performance in 2022."

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -2.60% 62.44 Real-time Quote.2.75%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.01% 1.35499 Delayed Quote.0.50%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.08% 0.7946 Delayed Quote.1.11%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -0.56% 1.79 End-of-day quote.12.58%
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED -2.96% 3.94 End-of-day quote.11.93%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.03% 1.1341 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.013443 Delayed Quote.0.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.10% 0.6712 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
Financials
Sales 2020 15 487 M 2 443 M 2 443 M
Net income 2020 -7 394 M -1 167 M -1 167 M
Net Debt 2020 62 534 M 9 866 M 9 866 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34 780 M 5 487 M 5 487 M
EV / Sales 2019 20,0x
EV / Sales 2020 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 14 493
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer
Shawn Siu Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Wen Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Wu Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED11.93%5 487
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.07%36 287
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED22.75%35 145
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.62%35 031
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED27.03%32 963
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.96%29 231