  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    708   HK0000264595

CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED

(708)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-03-31 am EDT
3.200 HKD   +1.91%
04:11aChina's Evergrande delivers first electric vehicles
RE
10/11Marketmind: British bond burn
RE
09/19China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited(SEHK:708) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
China's Evergrande delivers first electric vehicles

10/29/2022 | 04:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle factory in Tianjin

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd has started deliveries of its Hengchi 5 electric vehicle, with the first 100 customers getting their cars on Saturday, it said on its official Wechat account.

The company, a unit of heavily indebted property developer China Evergrande Group, launched production of the vehicle at a plant in the northern city of Tianjin last month.

Evergrande is aiming to shift the group's primary business from real estate to the automobile venture over the next decade, with plans to make 1 million vehicles by 2025.

It has said it would start mass production of its second EV model in the first half of 2023 and a third in the latter half of next year.

The Hengchi 5 sport-utility vehicle sells for 179,000 yuan ($24,690.00).

($1 = 7.2499 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Jenny Wang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 8.55% 1.65 Delayed Quote.3.77%
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED 1.91% 3.2 Delayed Quote.-9.09%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.30% 7.26699 Delayed Quote.14.32%
Financials ()
Sales 2020 15 487 M - -
Net income 2020 -7 394 M - -
Net Debt 2020 62 534 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34 700 M 4 421 M -
EV / Sales 2019 21,3x
EV / Sales 2020 21,2x
Nbr of Employees 14 493
Free-Float 35,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer
Shawn Siu Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Wen Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Wu Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED-9.09%4 421
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-10.14%123 655
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-12.95%64 196
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY43.37%21 548
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-31.16%20 096
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-16.43%16 467