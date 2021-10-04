Dollar edges down as traders await U.S. jobs data

* Dollar index down 0.2%
* Sterling extends rebound from 9-month low
NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped against a
basket of currencies on Monday, pulling back from the 1-year
high hit last week, as traders looked to U.S. jobs data at the
end of the week for clues to the Federal Reserve's next move.
The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.2% lower at
93.802. The index rose 0.8% last week to its highest since late
September 2020.
With Chinese mainland markets closed until Thursday for the
National Day holiday and South Korean markets also shut on
Monday, investor attention was firmly on the upcoming U.S. data.
"Nonfarm payrolls will be the big focus for markets this
week," Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies in New York.
Friday's data is expected to show continued improvement in
the job market, with a forecast for 488,000 jobs to have been
added in September, according to a Reuters poll - enough to keep
the Federal Reserve on course to begin tapering before year's
end.
The Fed has signalled it will likely begin reducing its
monthly bond purchases as soon as November but a big stumble in
labor data could delay its plans, traders worry.
"Will the Fed react negatively to a 300k print? Likely not.
With the momentum on taper already really high, the Fed will
have a hard time making an about face after a small miss on what
has been a very volatile series," Bechtel said.
"If we were to see something more extreme like a negative
NFP print for example, then we could have a different story and
the Fed may be forced to at least pause," he said.
The dollar found little support from data on Monday that
showed new orders for U.S.-made goods accelerated in August,
even as economic growth appeared to have slowed in the third
quarter because of shortages of raw materials and labor.
Still, speculators in the FX market have grown increasingly
bullish on the U.S. currency in recent weeks, with net long bets
on the U.S. dollar climbing to its highest since March 2020,
data on Friday showed.
With oil prices rising to a near 7-year high, the greenback
was particularly weak against the energy-sensitive Norwegian
crown and the Canadian dollar.
The dollar fell 0.6% against the crown and slipped 0.5%
against the loonie.
The British pound was 0.5% higher at $1.3611, extending its
rebound from the 9-month low touched last week.
"We think the GBP is still on fragile footing since
the country will likely still have energy and food shortages in
the fourth quarter. This, combined with strong U.S. data this
week, could see the GBP re-test the 1.34 zone and resume its
September decline," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at
Scotiabank, said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed;
Editing by Alison Williams and Sonya Hepinstall)