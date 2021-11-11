Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    708   HK0000264595

CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED

(708)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar hits 16-month high, stocks rebound after inflation scare

11/11/2021 | 04:32pm EST
FILE PHOTO: TV camera men wait for the opening of market in front of a large screen showing stock prices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Thursday, hitting a 16-month high a day after the strongest U.S. inflation reading in more than three decades, while equities rebounded on expectations higher consumer prices will help corporate growth.

The UK's blue-chip stock index rose to 20-month highs as China-exposed miners listed in London bounced on relief that property developer China Evergrande averted a default.

European shares advanced after Goldman Sachs said regional earnings have been resilient to supply chain snags, a message that echoed on Wall Street as investors viewed the impact on rising prices as temporary but positive for corporate profits.

"Inflation in and of itself isn't always a bad thing for the equity market," Don Townswick, director of equity strategies at institutional asset manager Conning. "Typically tightening happens when the economy is doing really well, so merely the prospect of some higher interest rates isn't a problem."

Rising producer prices historically have signaled higher operating margins, which are not reflected in next year's earnings estimates, according to Andrew Slimmon, a managing director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

"We think earnings revisions for next year will have to go back up again - a positive for 2022," Slimmon said in a note.

The dollar index, which gauges the currency against six peers including the yen and euro, rose further after posting on Wednesday its biggest daily jump since March following a higher-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer price data. [/FRX]

The CPI index posted its biggest monthly gain in four months to lift the annual increase in inflation to 6.2%, the strongest year-on-year advance since November 1990.

The dollar pushed the euro below $1.15, leaving the next major chart support level down at $1.12. European stocks moved higher, sensing the potential for a competitive boost.

MSCI's all-country world index closed up 0.07% as Wall Street pared gains at the close. The broad STOXX Europe 600 index rose 0.32% to end at a record closing high.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.44%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.52% and the S&P 500 added 0.06%, almost turning negative at the bell.

(GRAPHIC-U.S. 'real' yields now lower than those in emerging markets:

)

Chinese and Japanese stocks also rose. China's markets were supported by property giant Evergrande avoiding default again and hopes Beijing would give the broader sector support. The Nikkei was helped by the weaker yen, which aids exporters. [.T][.SS]

Chinese blue chips rallied 1.6%. Evergrande jumped nearly 7%. Japan's Nikkei ended up 0.6% while the yen weakened as far as 114.15 per dollar from as strong as 112.73 earlier this week.

Tesla slid 0.4% a day after clawing back heavy losses earlier this week following regulatory filings that showed founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk had sold about $5 billion in the past few days. Tesla is down 13% for the week.

Walt Disney fell 7.1% to lead declines among Dow components and the S&P 500, as it reported the smallest rise in Disney+ subscriptions since the service's launch and posted downbeat profits at its theme parks. [.N]

Gold prices neared five-month highs they touched the previous session as investors have sought inflation hedges. Gold jumped to a five-month high of $1,868.20 overnight before easing a bit on Thursday.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled 0.8% higher at $1,863.90 per ounce.

Oil rose above $83 a barrel before easing a bit as the market grappled with a stronger dollar and concerns about faster U.S. inflation after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut its 2021 oil demand forecast due to high prices.

Brent crude settled up 23 cents at $82.87 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 25 cents to settle at $81.59 a barrel.

Bitcoin hit a fresh record at $69,000 before dipping back to trade about 0.19% higher around $65,046.30.

The U.S. Treasury market was closed in observance of Veterans Day, or Armistice Day elsewhere.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Marc Jones in London, Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)

By Herbert Lash and Marc Jones


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 6.75% 2.53 End-of-day quote.-83.02%
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED 2.78% 3.7 End-of-day quote.-87.75%
TESLA, INC. -0.42% 1063.51 Delayed Quote.51.34%
Financials
Sales 2020 15 487 M 2 424 M 2 424 M
Net income 2020 -7 394 M -1 157 M -1 157 M
Net Debt 2020 62 534 M 9 786 M 9 786 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36 145 M 4 639 M 5 657 M
EV / Sales 2019 20,0x
EV / Sales 2020 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 14 493
Free-Float 25,2%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer
Shawn Siu Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Wen Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Wu Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED-87.75%4 515
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.80%37 128
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.06%28 884
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.42%28 496
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.13%25 292
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.91%25 011