  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    708   HK0000264595

CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED

(708)
Embattled Evergrande NEV seeks regulatory approval for electric model in China

11/09/2021 | 05:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: The National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) logo is pictured on one of its electric cars at its Beijing headquarters building

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's electric vehicles (EV) unit Evergrande NEV is seeking Chinese regulatory approval to sell its inaugural Hengchi 5 sport-utility vehicles, as the embattled company vows to start making cars early next year.

In September the unit warned in stock exchange filings that it was still looking for new investors and to make asset sales, and that without either it may struggle to pay employee salaries and cover other expenses. It also scrapped plans to list shares in mainland China.

Despite facing a struggle to secure external investment, Evergrande NEV is still preparing its car production facilities in China's coastal Tianjin city for the Hengchi 5 model, the first it will produce, and aims to start manufacturing early in 2022.

Some Hengchi 5 vehicles were seen driving inside the factory last month, according to a Reuters witness who visited the plant.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -0.87% 2.28 End-of-day quote.-84.70%
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED 3.94% 3.43 End-of-day quote.-88.64%
Financials
Sales 2020 15 487 M 2 423 M 2 423 M
Net income 2020 -7 394 M -1 157 M -1 157 M
Net Debt 2020 62 534 M 9 783 M 9 783 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27 503 M 4 302 M 4 302 M
EV / Sales 2019 20,0x
EV / Sales 2020 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 14 493
Free-Float 25,2%
Managers and Directors
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer
Shawn Siu Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Wen Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Wu Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED-88.64%4 302
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.60%36 982
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.12%26 861
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.22%26 597
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-20.48%23 563
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.07%23 439