  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    708   HK0000264595

CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED

(708)
Hong Kong finance chief says city's exposure to Evergrande 'very minimal' - SCMP

10/03/2021 | 12:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of China Evergrande is seen at outside China Evergrande Centre building in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Hong Kong's exposure to debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group is "very minimal" at 0.05%, or HK$14 billion ($1.79 billion), of banking assets, South China Morning Post reported on Sunday, citing the city's finance minister.

"It is very minimal and won't cause us any systemic risks," Financial Secretary Paul Chan told the newspaper, adding he had arrived at the conclusion after a recent audit of the local banking sector's exposure to the company.

Chan also said Hong Kong's stock market was inevitably subject to some volatility amid a recent mainland crackdown on some industries, but that he believed any setback would be temporary.

With liabilities of $305 billion, Evergrande has sparked concerns its cash crunch could spread through China's financial system and reverberate globally, a worry that has eased with the Chinese central bank's vow this week to protect homebuyers' interests.

Evergrande has missed two bond interest payments in the past two weeks, bondholders have said, and its offshore debt, amounting to about $20 billion, trades at distressed levels.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -3.91% 2.95 End-of-day quote.-80.20%
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED -9.85% 3.02 End-of-day quote.-90.00%
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.40% 5.12 End-of-day quote.-42.73%
Financials
Sales 2020 15 487 M 2 403 M 2 403 M
Net income 2020 -7 394 M -1 147 M -1 147 M
Net Debt 2020 62 534 M 9 702 M 9 702 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24 423 M 3 789 M 3 789 M
EV / Sales 2019 20,0x
EV / Sales 2020 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 14 493
Free-Float 25,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer
Shawn Siu Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Wen Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Wu Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED-90.00%3 789
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.60%36 252
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.66%30 088
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.93%27 975
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-11.31%26 052
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.22%24 938