Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    708   HK0000264595

CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED

(708)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil edges up, as investors worry about global demand

09/21/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose modestly in a see-saw session on Tuesday, as concerns about the global consumption outlook counterbalanced the struggle by big OPEC producers pump enough supply to meet growing demand.

Both benchmarks were at one point up by $1 per barrel, but Brent crude pared gains and was up just 32 cents to $74.24 a barrel by 11:49 a.m. EDT (1549 GMT) after falling by almost 2% on Monday.

The October West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract, which expires on Tuesday, rose 16 cents to $70.45 a barrel, after dropping 2.3% in the previous session. The more-active November contract rose 27 cents a barrel to $70.41.

Brent and the more-active WTI contract earlier reached session highs of $75.18 a barrel and $71.48 per barrel, respectively.

"It seems to be a very nervous trade today," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures group in Chicago. "It's a little bit of ongoing concerns about the potential impact of demand going forward."

Prices pared gains on Tuesday after the TASS news agency said Russia believes global oil demand may not recover to its 2019 peak before the pandemic, as the energy balance shifts.

However, OPEC and its allies struggled to pump enough oil in August to meet current consumption as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Several countries appeared to have produced less than expected as part of the OPEC+ agreement - suggesting a supply gap could grow.

Investors across financial assets have been rocked by fallout from the China Evergrande crisis that has harmed asset values in risk markets like equities.

In addition, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to start tightening monetary policy, which could cut investor tolerance for riskier assets such as oil. Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting Tuesday.

U.S. oil production is still recovering from hurricanes that hit the Gulf Coast region. Royal Dutch Shell, the largest U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer, said on Monday that damage to offshore transfer facilities from Hurricane Ida will cut production into early next year.

About 18% of the U.S. Gulf's oil and 27% of its natural gas production remained offline on Monday, more than three weeks after Hurricane Ida.

Industry data later on Tuesday was expected to show U.S. crude and product inventories falling. [EIA/S]

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Louise Heavens, Barbara Lewis and David Gregorio)

By Stephanie Kelly


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
10:33aChina Strategic seeks to offload 1.4% stake in Evergrande vehicle unit
RE
02:03aCHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : Bitcoin attempts recovery as Evergrande-led selloff ..
RE
09/20Beijing-Led Restructuring of Evergrande May Force Developer to Sell Stakes to Raise Cap..
MT
09/20CHINA EVERGRANDE : World shares tumble as China Evergrande contagion fears rise
RE
09/20TAKE FIVE : Bring out the central bank heavies
RE
09/17CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : World shares fall as markets await Fed meeting, tape..
RE
09/17Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China
RE
09/17Investors brace for a great fall in China
RE
09/17European fund giant Amundi says has $25 million China Evergrande exposure
RE
09/17TAKE FIVE : Bring out the central bank heavies
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 15 487 M 2 395 M 2 395 M
Net income 2020 -7 394 M -1 144 M -1 144 M
Net Debt 2020 62 534 M 9 672 M 9 672 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28 330 M 3 638 M 4 382 M
EV / Sales 2019 20,0x
EV / Sales 2020 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 14 493
Free-Float 25,2%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer
Shawn Siu Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Wen Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Wu Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED-90.40%3 638
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-5.50%35 167
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-13.28%25 413
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.28%24 309
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-18.02%24 011
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.17%22 236