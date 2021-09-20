Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    708   HK0000264595

CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED

(708)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil prices advance amid U.S. supply tightness signals

09/20/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday as analysts pointed to signs of U.S. supply tightness, ending days of losses as global markets remain haunted by the potential impact on China's economy of a crisis at heavily indebted property group China Evergrande.

Brent crude gained 63 cents or 0.9% to $74.55 a barrel by 0340 GMT, having fallen by almost 2% on Monday. The contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which expires later on Tuesday, was up 69 cents or 1% at $70.98 after dropping 2.3% in the previous session.

Global utilities are switching to fuel oil due to rising gas and coal prices, and lingering outages from the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ada that imply less supply is available, ANZ analysts said.

"While slowing Chinese economic growth and uncertainty around the (U.S.) Fed's tapering timetable weighed on market sentiment, other developments still point to higher oil prices," ANZ Research said in a note.

Still, investors across financial assets have been rocked by the fallout from heavily indebted Evergrande and the threat of a wider market shakeout in the longer term. [MKTS/GLOB]

"Evergrande's woes are threatening the outlook for the world's second-largest economy and making some investors question China's growth outlook and whether it is safe to invest there," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

While that view of the state of China's economy is weighing on markets, the U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to start tightening monetary policy - likely to make investors warier of riskier assets such as oil.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Aaron Sheldrick


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 15 487 M 2 395 M 2 395 M
Net income 2020 -7 394 M -1 144 M -1 144 M
Net Debt 2020 62 534 M 9 672 M 9 672 M
P/E ratio 2020 -35,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23 519 M 3 638 M 3 638 M
EV / Sales 2019 20,0x
EV / Sales 2020 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 14 493
Free-Float 25,2%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer
Shawn Siu Chairman
Shing Yim Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Wen Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Wu Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED-90.40%3 638
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-5.50%39 251
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-13.28%26 118
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.28%25 378
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-18.02%24 011
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.17%22 645