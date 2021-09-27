Oil shares lead charge as crude hits new 3-year highs

* Oil climbs on tight supply, strong demand
* Markets hope Beijing will contain Evergrande fallout
* U.S. debt ceiling deadline nears, spending bill to get
vote
* Bonds pressured by hawkish central banks, inflation
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - World shares rose on Monday, led
by sharp gains in energy shares as crude oil prices soared to
three-year highs of almost $80 a barrel while European stocks
firmed after Germany's election results ruled out chances of a
purely left-wing coalition.
Stock markets benefited too from an ostensible easing in
Sino-U.S. tensions and Chinese authorities' decision to pump
more cash into financial markets to potentially offset the
fallout from embattled real estate firm China Evergrande Group
.
German shares jumped 1.1%, while a pan-European
equity index was up half a percent.
Gains were led by the energy sector, which rose almost 2%
while Wall Street too was tipped for a firmer session,
with S&P 500 futures up 0.3%.
After Sunday's election, Germany now faces months of
negotiations to form a coalition government, with three parties
needing to team up to clear the threshold of 50% of Bundestag
seats. The likely outcome may be a coalition of the centre-left
Social Democrats with the Greens and the liberal FDP.
"One key takeaway for markets should clear: a fully fledged
centre-left coalition ... does not have a majority in
parliament," analysts at RBC Capital told clients.
"This would have been the option that would probably have
brought about the largest shift in policies in Germany and in
the German stance towards European politics – specifically as
regards fiscal expansion. This option is now safely off the
table."
German 10-year government borrowing costs briefly fell in
early trade before heading back up to rise to -0.217
, its highest in almost three months.
Increasing focus is on energy markets where oil futures have
climbed around $9 a barrel over September. Brent crude
traded on Monday at $79.07 a barrel, while U.S. crude
rose 97 cents to $74.95.
Shares in European oil majors such as BP, Shell
and Total rose as much as 2.5%
Coming on top of this year's 300% rise in European gas
prices, the price surges threaten to further inflame inflation
expectations.
POWER CRUNCH
Nor is the issue confined to Europe, with a Chinese power
crunch triggering a contraction in industry and pressuring the
economic outlook.
Goldman Sachs forecast Brent to hit $90 per barrel by
year-end, adding "the current global oil supply-demand deficit
is larger than we expected, with the recovery in global demand
from the Delta impact even faster than our above-consensus
forecast".
Such an increase could stoke speculation that global
inflation will prove longer-lasting than anticipated and hasten
the end of super-cheap money, favouring reflation trades in bank
and energy stocks while bruising bond prices.
Investors are therefore repositioning portfolios; U.S.
10-year Treasury bond yields, a key determinant of global
capital costs, jumped 9 basis points last week while
industrials-heavy U.S. Dow Jones index outperformed the Nasdaq
index of tech stocks .
U.S 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.473%
rising to their highest in almost three months.
The rise in U.S. yields, especially on an inflation-adjusted
basis, is also lifting the dollar which rose 0.15% against a
basket of currencies inching towards the one-month high hit last
week.
Earlier, Chinese blue chips gained 0.5%, shrugging
off problems at Evergrande, which faces another bond coupon
payment this week. The boost came thanks to another cash
injection from the central bank and hopes the release of Huawei
executive Meng Wanzhou would reset ties with the West.
However, Hong Kong-listed shares in Evergrande's electric
car unit plunged as much as 26% after it warned it
urgently needed a swift injection of cash.
Focus will shift later in the day to U.S. fiscal policy --
the House of Representatives is due to vote on a $1 trillion
infrastructure bill, while a Sept. 30 deadline on funding
federal agencies could force the second partial government
shutdown in three years.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in
Sydney;)