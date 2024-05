China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd, formerly Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd, is a company mainly engaged in health management. The Company operates two segments. The Health Management segment's businesses include Internet plus community health management, international hospitals, the elderly care and rehabilitation industry, medical beauty and anti-aging, as well as the sales of healthcare spaces. The New Energy Vehicle segment is involved in the research, development, production and sales of new energy vehicles, including selling lithium batteries and automotive components, as well as providing technical services. The Company principally conducts its businesses in the domestic market.

Sector Homebuilding